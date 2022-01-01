Who are the three senior French leaders who left Facebook in 2021?

7

Despite switching to metawares, Facebook, which has changed its name to become metawares, is struggling to get out of its negative cycle. Mark Zuckerberg’s close guard has suffered a number of setbacks in recent months.

The Cambridge Analytica affair is expected to mark the worst year on Facebook in 2018, with the issue tarnishing the reputation of American heroes. The California group, which owns the world's most popular social network (2.9 billion active users per month), was caught in a crisis of confidence in him from the scandal and then thought it had fallen. But since then, things have not improved for Mark Zuckerberg's company, which has been accused of failing to protect its users' personal data and combat misinformation. However, beyond the avalanche of controversy that has plagued Facebook for three years, 2021 is set to be a turning point. Blame the whistleblower Francis Hazen, a Facebook computer scientist who specializes in algorithms. After knocking on the door of the US panel last spring, the latter leaked thousands of internal Facebook documents to the US Stock Exchange police, the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and journalists around the world, leading to corruption. Called "Facebook Files". Through the leaked documents, Frances Havgen blames Facebook. "Put the profit before securityOf its users. In the midst of the turmoil, the team sought to renew themselves by betting on metavars, a completely virtual parallel universe in which Mark Zuckerberg relies a lot. The identity change to become a meta, creating 10,000 jobs in Europe over the next five years … The Facebook boss has stepped up maneuvers in recent months to get rid of this negative cycle, but the damage is already done. More publicly than indoors. The U.S. company experienced a bloodbath among its top executives in 2021. Leaving the company in 2022 after managing the messenger division by Caroline Everson or Stan Sutnovsky, the advertising host, from CEO David Fischer to Hugo Barra, head of the division dedicated to virtual reality, the group's heavy truck departures have been linked in recent months. In this departure wave, we mentioned three senior French officers. David Marcus, Messenger to Novi

© Getty – Michael MacArthur / The San Francisco Chronicle

Former PayPal boss David Marcus co-launched the Messenger processor with Facebook in the summer of 2014. After successfully completing this task, the Frenchman, who is both American and Swiss, was commissioned in 2018 to launch a division of the group dedicated to financial services affiliated with Blockchain. In this context, he is responsible for creating Libra, Facebook's cryptocurrency program associated with Digital Wallet, Calibra, to set up a global payment system. But quickly, Facebook's ambitions in this area provoked distrust of regulators and many countries, which saw it as an attack on the monetary sovereignty of the states. Faced with this outcry, many players initially supported the plan and decided to back off, such as Visa, MasterCard, Stripe or eBay. Since then, Facebook's aspirations for digital currencies have dwindled and the project has returned to a bad state. If Libra and Caliph had been renamed Time and Novi, respectively, the crisis caused by Francis Hawken's revelations would no doubt have been the same for David Marcus, who wanted to return to entrepreneurship. Stephen Castriel, who joined Facebook in August 2020, will replace him as Vice President of Products at Novi. Therefore, the latter is responsible for putting into operation the portfolio of US companies dedicated to Diem. Project. With the departure of David Marcus, Mark Zuckerberg loses one of his loyal lieutenants. FitzGee Simo is the new General Manager of Instagram

© Getty – Frederick M. Brown

Ten years later on Facebook, Fitzgerald left the Simo California company through the front door. For good reason, this summer the French woman is offering home shopping delivery service to an American start-up called Instacart. In particular, it will have the huge task of closing the $ 39 billion US Unicorn IPO. The eagerly awaited operation on Wall Street is expected to take place in 2022. This is a big new challenge for Fiji Simo in the decades he has spent at Menlo Park after proving himself on eBay. "I never came forward to find myself in Silicon Valley. I was born and raised in a fishing family. I was the first person in my family to pursue higher education. My parents always taught me that anything is possible; It was this hope that finally led me to where I am today", She explained Digital At the beginning of the year. On this occasion, he returned to his career in the ranks of the American team: "When I started working on Facebook, I was in marketing, but quickly realized that I wanted to create products, so I became a product manager. I led a team dealing with mobile monetization strategy. After that, I was completely immersed in the world of entertainment that directed our investments in video and games through products like Facebook Live and Watch. About two years ago, I was assigned to be in charge of the Facebook app, where I oversee the app's development and strategy, from news feed to stories including groups and Facebook meetings. I have spent most of my career with Facebook, and the ability to open their eyes to worlds that people never thought of is one of the biggest drivers for me." Julian Cordornio, creator of "Workplace"

© Getty —John Phillips