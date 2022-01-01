Home Technology WhatsApp: Sorry, who are you ?, The new phrase they use to deceive you and steal your money | Technology

WhatsApp: Sorry, who are you ?, The new phrase they use to deceive you and steal your money | Technology

Jan 01, 2022 0 Comments
WhatsApp: Sorry, who are you ?, The new phrase they use to deceive you and steal your money | Technology

Fame Share, தி Application Instant message downloaded by millions of users Android e iOS, Has become a preferred tool of cybercriminals who interact with their potential victims in an attempt to steal money through social engineering. We are going to show you what this new type of fraud is.

You May Also Like

How to activate the Golden Logo on WhatsApp

How to activate the Golden Logo on WhatsApp

The best and worst investments of 2021

The best and worst investments of 2021

Elon Musk promises that Tesla's robot Star Wars will have its own personality

Elon Musk promises that Tesla’s robot Star Wars will have its own personality

Late gift under the tree. Samsung is updating many phones and tablets on Android 12 - SamsungMania.cz

Late gift under the tree. Samsung is updating many phones and tablets on Android 12 – SamsungMania.cz

Google: Beware if you have apps like this on your phone .. but delete it immediately .. otherwise .. | Learn the complete process of how to stop removing third-party applications from accessing your Google Account

Google: Beware if you have apps like this on your phone .. but delete it immediately .. otherwise .. | Learn the complete process of how to stop removing third-party applications from accessing your Google Account

Billionaire Salinas Philico insisted on buying bitcoin instead of the euro and dollar

Billionaire Salinas Philico insisted on buying bitcoin instead of the euro and dollar

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *