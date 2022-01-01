WhatsApp: Sorry, who are you ?, The new phrase they use to deceive you and steal your money | Technology

Fame Share, தி Application Instant message downloaded by millions of users Android e iOS, Has become a preferred tool of cybercriminals who interact with their potential victims in an attempt to steal money through social engineering. We are going to show you what this new type of fraud is.

Kaspersky, a well-known cybersecurity company, says social engineering is a collection of techniques used by cyber hackers to infect users’ computers or phones with certain viruses or malware that send confidential data through cloned pages (phishing) or steal bank passwords. And sends them to the hacker.

“Sorry, who are you? I found your number in my address book”

According to WABetaInfo, a portal that specializes in technology, this phrase is used to start a conversation with victims of multiple cybercrimes, thereby gaining their trust and then stealing your money by extorting money.

According to the publication, fraudsters usually have a photo of an attractive person and start asking simple questions like your name and your job: Where do you work?

Once they get your friendship, they will ask you to add them as friends on Instagram, Facebook or other social networks as they want to get more information (especially photos) about you and then use them to intimidate you.

They will change the way they treat you and tell you that they have a secret photo (edited by Photoshop) that they will send to your friends, family or others on your contact list if you do not send them a good amount.

Experts recommend not paying attention to the blackmails of these cyber criminals because after getting the money, they will ask you more what they will do. They also point out that it is best to prevent and report that contact Share, And do not add strangers to our social networks.

WhatsApp Tricks

Recover accidentally deleted dialog

If you delete for any reason a Conversation From Share With Photos Y Videos Most importantly, you need to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The Trick A secret known to some, it only works if the user is present Share One did Backup From Application Instant message.

How to cover ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is one Trick The secret Share, Some users know, it’s allowed to hideRealism‘And this’WritingTo your friends who contacted you on the instant messaging app.

If you want to know this miracle Trick The secret Share, It will allow you 'Invisible'

Thick, sloping and underlined

Some users Share They know that Application It allows you to underline and underline certain texts, highlighting these messages and letting others know that they are important in this way.

It should be noted that this functionality is available to all users Share, Not just for those who have Android, But for those who have IPhone. If you want to know how to thicken, slope or underline, check out the following Video.

How do you put music in your positions?

Share Is a Processor Used for instant messaging Photos, Videos Performing Video calls. But that’s not all, there is also a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages 24 hours a day.

Thanks for the 'trick' shared by a user Web light, We can place in both states Share Ours songs Favorites.