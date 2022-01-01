NFL | Quarterback Cousins, listed by Covid 19, will stay away from the game against the Packers

The Minnesota Vikings put quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​on the National Football League’s Covid-19 reserve 48 hours before the season’s most important game at Green Bay on Sunday night.

Dave Campbell

Associated Press

Relatives were not vaccinated. Although he was asymptomatic, he was unable to return to the game in time to face the Packers. The NFL recently reduced the isolation period to five days.

The Vikings (7-8) show the decline of a game to the last place that gives them access to the playoffs in the National Association, with two weeks on the calendar.

The Packers (12-3) occupy the National Association General Classification and control their destiny. If they retain the top spot, they will be awarded a straight pass to the second round of the playoffs.

Separately, the Vikings have implemented the name of Reserve quarterback Sean Mannion from the Kovit-19 reserve list, and the seven-season veteran is expected to start the game at Lombay Field.

Manian started a game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and a game with the Vikings in 2019. On this last occasion, just before the playoffs, in the final of the season, as a preventive measure, Cousins ​​was eliminated.

Newcomer Kellen Mont and recently joined Vikings player Kyle Slaughter are the other quarterbacks on the team.

When Mont tested positive for COVID-19 during training camp, Cousins ​​had to stay away for five days in close contact with not being vaccinated.