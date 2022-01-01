“Let’s call Spade a hoe, Westbrook is no longer a superstar”

Russell Westbrook begins Crystallizes Lots of criticism for his many short errors in Los Angeles, both offensive and defensive. For an expert, care is easy: the leader is no longer eligible for the superstar title.

If California was famous for its hot climate and almost annual sunshine, critics are now raining in Los Angeles. In fact, the Lakers are on a very bad track with a series of defeats, and they are far from honoring the status of favorites at the start of the season. Some players may be paid and released !

In individuals who are referred to individually by fans and the media, it is obvious Russell Westbrook, The leader who rarely makes his hole in this new workforce. Following his biggest defeat against Memphis, Loss of success to his family, mr. Destroyed by Triple-Double ESPN Reporter Zack Lowe. According to the latter, Russ will no longer be a superstar.

Russell Westbrook will no longer be an all-NBA player

It’s time to call the hoe the hoe, Russell Westbrook is no longer a superstar. No matter what people define it, when I hear that word, I think of a player who can play at the All-NBA level. And unfortunately Russell Westbrook can no longer develop on this scale. Defensively this is a real disaster.

I don’t think they are one of the best teams in the league with the team they have created. Obviously, if Anthony Davis had recovered from injury and LeBron James was still developing in his current position, they would have been a better playoff team. So can you win 4 consecutive series? I do not think so.

According to Zach Lowe, the observation is simple and brutal: Russell Westbrook is no longer the player announced in the media. He should no longer be considered a superstar, he was a good NBA point guard in the fall. And it’s hard to prove him wrong because he fights defensively, which is reflected in his team’s decisions. Despite his vast experience, he still gets caught up in careless mistakes that make him unworthy of a superstar or even an all-star.

Russell Westbrook is a valuable name in the NBA, his legend has already been established, but he is not currently developing into a superstar. He was at a conference there Rub the shoulders Stephen Curry and Ja Morant, the difference is remarkable.