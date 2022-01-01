Kim Jong-un is said to have used an alternative body to show himself skinny, is that true?

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who chaired a Politburo meeting in Pyongyang last week, has been found to be thin. (Source: Korean Central News Agency / via Korea News Service AP)

Pyongyang, KOMPAS.TV – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is said to have used an alternative body to make himself look thinner.

From Monday (12/27/2021) to Friday (12/31/2021) Kim Jong-un looks thin while attending the full meeting of the Labor Party of Korea.

Various speculations have emerged as to the status of the third generation leader.

In addition to being said to have health problems, Kim Jong-un was also accused of using an alternative body.

read more: Kim Jong-un reveals North Korea’s main goal in 2022 is not nuclear weapons

Many netizens on social media expressed this opportunity.

However, this opportunity was denied by the South Korean Intelligence Service (NIS).

According to reports Bloomberg Quoted ExpressKim Jong-un’s health is not the cause of his thinness.

To find out if Kim Jong-un has used body pronouns, NIS uses artificial intelligence technology and super-resolution video in its research.

Kim Jong-un is believed to be about 170 cm tall.