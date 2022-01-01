Home World Kim Jong-un is said to have used an alternative body to show himself skinny, is that true?

Kim Jong-un is said to have used an alternative body to show himself skinny, is that true?

Jan 01, 2022 0 Comments
kim-jong-un-disebut-gunakan-tubuh-pengganti-sehingga-terlihat-kian-kurus-apa-benar
The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who chaired a Politburo meeting in Pyongyang last week, has been found to be thin. (Source: Korean Central News Agency / via Korea News Service AP)

Pyongyang, KOMPAS.TV – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is said to have used an alternative body to make himself look thinner.

From Monday (12/27/2021) to Friday (12/31/2021) Kim Jong-un looks thin while attending the full meeting of the Labor Party of Korea.

Various speculations have emerged as to the status of the third generation leader.

In addition to being said to have health problems, Kim Jong-un was also accused of using an alternative body.

read more: Kim Jong-un reveals North Korea’s main goal in 2022 is not nuclear weapons

Many netizens on social media expressed this opportunity.

However, this opportunity was denied by the South Korean Intelligence Service (NIS).

According to reports Bloomberg Quoted ExpressKim Jong-un’s health is not the cause of his thinness.

To find out if Kim Jong-un has used body pronouns, NIS uses artificial intelligence technology and super-resolution video in its research.

Kim Jong-un is believed to be about 170 cm tall.

See also  Trump official prevents Fowzie from discussing the dangers of Govt children - report | American News

You May Also Like

Grandfather graduated from university with his granddaughter at the age of 87: History Around the World | Life

Grandfather graduated from university with his granddaughter at the age of 87: History Around the World | Life

Half heavy rain for the next 36 hours

In Sudan, 1,900 tons of food, enough for a month, was plundered by hundreds of thousands of people.

In Sudan, 1,900 tons of food, enough for a month, was plundered by hundreds of thousands of people.

The monster 'reverse leg' has haunted Australia for centuries

The monster ‘reverse leg’ has haunted Australia for centuries

White House: Biden and Putin will receive a phone call on Thursday

White House: Biden and Putin will receive a phone call on Thursday

Come sta funzionando il

A 14-year-old girl was accidentally killed by police in Los Angeles

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *