Home Top News Ireland benefits from the fall in trade between London and the European Union

Ireland benefits from the fall in trade between London and the European Union

Jan 01, 2022 0 Comments
Ireland benefits from the fall in trade between London and the European Union

Decryption – The activity of the island’s ports has increased by more than 50% in one year. At the same time, its trade relations with France are tightening.

To understand the changes in international trade is like looking at the operation of ports. Especially when it comes to the islands. Quantity of goods to be traded British ports This year is expected to reach a 40-year low of 408 million tonnes, the lowest in forty years, compared to 2019. In the first ten months of the year, the country recorded a 15.7% decline in trade in commodities, according to the European Reform Center.

Read moreDirect ferry links between France and Ireland are on the rise

In contrast, Irish port activity rose more than 50% in the first nine months of the year. At the port of Dublin, traffic for the traditional British ally fell 21%, while for the EU it increased by 36%.

It has been a year since Brexit came into force, The restoration of the exchanges is placed in place. Earlier, Irish exporters had to cross the British Land Bridge to reach …

This article is for subscribers only. You have 78% left to find.

To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s interest.

Continue reading your article for 1 for the first month

Already subscribed?
Login

See also  Coronation Street Spoilers: Peter who discovered Carla's fraudulent secret is destroyed

You May Also Like

Iranian nuclear power: Washington is "worried" about the launch of an Iranian rocket

Iranian nuclear power: Washington is “worried” about the launch of an Iranian rocket

London, Berlin ... New Year is celebrated all over the world

London, Berlin … New Year is celebrated all over the world

Discovery: Amazing America!

Discovery: Amazing America!

L'Étrange Cas du docteur Jekyll et de M. Hyde

Will Jekyll and Hyde come to London soon?

Georginho, London and Lights / England / Chelsea / SOFOOT.com

Georginho, London and Lights / England / Chelsea / SOFOOT.com

Choose the best residential property with the Trending Features

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *