Ireland benefits from the fall in trade between London and the European Union

Decryption – The activity of the island’s ports has increased by more than 50% in one year. At the same time, its trade relations with France are tightening.

To understand the changes in international trade is like looking at the operation of ports. Especially when it comes to the islands. Quantity of goods to be traded British ports This year is expected to reach a 40-year low of 408 million tonnes, the lowest in forty years, compared to 2019. In the first ten months of the year, the country recorded a 15.7% decline in trade in commodities, according to the European Reform Center.

In contrast, Irish port activity rose more than 50% in the first nine months of the year. At the port of Dublin, traffic for the traditional British ally fell 21%, while for the EU it increased by 36%.

It has been a year since Brexit came into force, The restoration of the exchanges is placed in place. Earlier, Irish exporters had to cross the British Land Bridge to reach …