Will Jekyll and Hyde come to London soon?

Dec 31, 2021 0 Comments
L'Étrange Cas du docteur Jekyll et de M. Hyde

Lambert Jackson Productions has announced a workshop for new music production Jekyll and Hyde.

Music by Leslie Briggs (Libretto and lyrics) and Frank Wildhorn (music and lyrics) was composed in the 1990s. Based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson (1886). Jekyll and Hyde Attorney Gabriel tells the story of John Wooderson. It explores the strange bond between Edward Hyde and Dr. Henry Jekyll. Dr. Jekyll, a philanthropist, in a frenzy by his split personality, develops a potion to separate his good side from his bad one. But it was the latter, night after night, who would finally take the upper hand and turn him into a brutal murderer: Mr. Hyde.

During this workshop, the art group would like to propose a revision of the original show with restructured history, modern bands and reworked results. Lambert Jackson explains: “We are delighted to present this new edition.

The workshop will be held from February 11 to 14, 2022. We hope it ends up in production in the West End of London!

Choose the best residential property with the Trending Features

