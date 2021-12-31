Home Sports NFL: Do Packers Agree with Experts?

Dec 31, 2021 0 Comments
The Green Bay Packers currently have an outstanding record in the NFL National League and are somewhat eager by bookmakers to represent their convention at the next Super Bowl.

On Thursday morning, the quarterback Aaron Rodgers team had 2.95 conflicts on BET99.com for the national final victory. With 12 wins in 15 games this year and first place in the Northern Division is already in his pocket, he is really good to go far in the playoffs. In addition, the clashes with the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions to complete the regular schedule will allow them to ensure their pass in the second round of post-season duels.

However, it should be remembered that the Packers lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s national final. However, they demand an 11-4 record and did not say their last word. Also, the odds of Tom Brady’s band returning to the Super Bowl are set at 3.90.

For their part, the Los Angeles Rams (5.20) and Dallas Cowboys (6.20), the other two faction leaders of the nation, are considered to represent the association at the prestigious event. Those who want to make more money may be ranked second and third in the West, respectively, by the Arizona Cardinals (12.00) or the San Francisco 49ers (19.00).

