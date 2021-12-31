Half heavy rain for the next 36 hours

Abdul Aziz al-Husseini, a member of the Meteorological and Climate Naming Committee, predicts that half of the country will receive heavy rainfall over the next 36 hours, including Riyadh and the Eastern Province. He said: “There is a consensus from the numerical models of the weather on the existence of a unique rainfall state in most parts of the kingdom, including Riyadh, Makkah, Sharqia, al-Baha, Jazan, Asir, Qasim, and the north. Expands to areas – God willing, the situation is considered a reactionary state, including hail “. Al-Husseini continued: “The rainy season began this Friday evening and Saturday 5/28, and Sunday 5/29/1443 AH – God willing.” He added: “Expected rain will be thunderstorms – God willing – varying from one place to another, with occasional light to heavy hail and expected to extend to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Emirates and Emirates. Oman. “

A meteorologist expects: Half heavy rain in many parts over the next 36 hours Mansour L. Shalaki

Already

2021-12-31 Abdul Aziz al-Husseini, a member of the Meteorological and Climate Naming Committee, predicts that half of the country will receive heavy rainfall over the next 36 hours, including Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

He said: “There is a consensus from the numerical models of the weather on the existence of a unique rainfall state in most parts of the kingdom, including Riyadh, Makkah, Sharqia, al-Baha, Jazan, Asir, Qasim, and the north. Expands to areas – God willing, the situation is considered a reactionary state, including hail “.

Al-Husseini continued: “The rainy season begins this Friday evening, Saturday 5/28, and Sunday 5/29/1443 AH – God willing.”

He added: “Expected rain will be thunderstorms – God willing – varying from one place to another, with occasional light to heavy hail and expected to extend to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Emirates and Emirates. Oman. “ See also WHO renames Govt-19 types

December 31, 2021 – Jumata al-Awwal 27, 1443 01:11 PM

Unique rainfall over most parts of the state, with a chance of hail and heavy rain

Abdul Aziz al-Husseini, a member of the Meteorological and Climate Naming Committee, predicts that half of the country will receive heavy rainfall over the next 36 hours, including Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

He said: “There is a consensus from the numerical models of the weather on the existence of a unique rainfall state in most parts of the kingdom, including Riyadh, Makkah, Sharqia, al-Baha, Jazan, Asir, Qasim, and the north. Expands to areas – God willing, the situation is considered a reactionary state, including hail “.

Al-Husseini continued: “The rainy season began this Friday evening and Saturday 5/28, and Sunday 5/29/1443 AH – God willing.”

He added: “Expected rain will be thunderstorms – God willing – varying from one place to another, with occasional light to heavy hail and expected to extend to Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Emirates and Emirates. Oman. “