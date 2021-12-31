Elon Musk promises that Tesla’s robot Star Wars will have its own personality

Elon Musk said his Tesla Pat will be a robot capable of developing its own personality. REUTERS / Aly song / file photo

Tesla’s billionaire owner has made headlines again for his bizarre comments, now referring to the future. Tesla PatAccording to Elon Musk, an automated robot being developed by his company, Android can be more than just a machine capable of performing useful tasks and capable of developing its own personality.

“I think the possibilities are endless”, Musk said this while discussing the future of the idea in August. “Accelerating the expansion of renewable energy is not exactly in Tesla’s primary mandate, but it is very important for the world to develop a human robot capable of interacting with the environment and assisting in a variety of ways.”

In an interview with Lex Friedman, Tesla’s CEO, he pointed out that the Tesla Pot can be more than just a machine. The company’s robot, which looks like something out of a science fiction movie, talked about its ability to become a human partner in an interview.

He also speculated that they might become like humans R2D2 or C3PO from Star Wars ownership.

C3PO and R2D2 are the two iconic robots of Star Wars ownership

“Over time, Pat can acquire a different personality”, Added. “Not all robots are the same. You can change that personality or whatever you want to call the owner. “.

This is a bold statement by a business owner who has previously questioned the need for artificial intelligence (AI) to improve technology.

08-20-2021 Tesla Pat .. Automaker Tesla has announced that it is in the process of developing a humanoid robot, temporarily known as the Tesla Pot, which will use some of its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Cars like auto pilot. Tesla Research and Technology Policy



Musk, who claims that most AI achievements can be achieved without it, now wants to create one. It would be amazing to see how something like the Tesla Bot works as a companion while maintaining some variation with or without minimal AI.

Musk has repeatedly stated that the main goal of the Tesla Pot is to free people from repetitive stressful tasks.. During Tesla Pot’s presentation, Musk also brought up the topic of future labor shortages that could be solved by robots like the Tesla bot.

