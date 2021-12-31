Home Technology Elon Musk promises that Tesla’s robot Star Wars will have its own personality

Elon Musk promises that Tesla’s robot Star Wars will have its own personality

Dec 31, 2021 0 Comments
Elon Musk promises that Tesla's robot Star Wars will have its own personality
Elon Musk said his Tesla Pat will be a robot capable of developing its own personality. REUTERS / Aly song / file photo

Tesla’s billionaire owner has made headlines again for his bizarre comments, now referring to the future. Tesla PatAccording to Elon Musk, an automated robot being developed by his company, Android can be more than just a machine capable of performing useful tasks and capable of developing its own personality.

“I think the possibilities are endless”, Musk said this while discussing the future of the idea in August. “Accelerating the expansion of renewable energy is not exactly in Tesla’s primary mandate, but it is very important for the world to develop a human robot capable of interacting with the environment and assisting in a variety of ways.”

In an interview with Lex Friedman, Tesla’s CEO, he pointed out that the Tesla Pot can be more than just a machine. The company’s robot, which looks like something out of a science fiction movie, talked about its ability to become a human partner in an interview.

He also speculated that they might become like humans R2D2 or C3PO from Star Wars ownership.

C3PO and R2D2 are the two iconic robots of Star Wars ownership
C3PO and R2D2 are the two iconic robots of Star Wars ownership

“Over time, Pat can acquire a different personality”, Added. “Not all robots are the same. You can change that personality or whatever you want to call the owner. “.

This is a bold statement by a business owner who has previously questioned the need for artificial intelligence (AI) to improve technology.

08-20-2021 Tesla Pat .. Automaker Tesla has announced that it is in the process of developing a humanoid robot, temporarily known as the Tesla Pat, which will use some of its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Cars like auto pilot. Tesla Research and Technology Policy
08-20-2021 Tesla Pat .. Automaker Tesla has announced that it is in the process of developing a humanoid robot, temporarily known as the Tesla Pot, which will use some of its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Cars like auto pilot. Tesla Research and Technology Policy

Musk, who claims that most AI achievements can be achieved without it, now wants to create one. It would be amazing to see how something like the Tesla Bot works as a companion while maintaining some variation with or without minimal AI.

See also  Google assigns material design elements in its iOS applications to support Apple's UIKit

Musk has repeatedly stated that the main goal of the Tesla Pot is to free people from repetitive stressful tasks.. During Tesla Pot’s presentation, Musk also brought up the topic of future labor shortages that could be solved by robots like the Tesla bot.

Read on

Elon Musk introduced the humanoid robot Tesla Pat “for repetitive and dangerous tasks”.
Elon Musk: “I wonder if we have not landed on Mars in five years”
In two months, Elon Musk sold $ 16.4 billion worth of Tesla shares

You May Also Like

Late gift under the tree. Samsung is updating many phones and tablets on Android 12 - SamsungMania.cz

Late gift under the tree. Samsung is updating many phones and tablets on Android 12 – SamsungMania.cz

Google: Beware if you have apps like this on your phone .. but delete it immediately .. otherwise .. | Learn the complete process of how to stop removing third-party applications from accessing your Google Account

Google: Beware if you have apps like this on your phone .. but delete it immediately .. otherwise .. | Learn the complete process of how to stop removing third-party applications from accessing your Google Account

Billionaire Salinas Philico insisted on buying bitcoin instead of the euro and dollar

Billionaire Salinas Philico insisted on buying bitcoin instead of the euro and dollar

china-space-station-

In those 2 days, Chinese researchers feared a major catastrophe – Report | Spacex | Tiankong Space Station | Elon Musk | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Millions of mobile phones will stop working by 2022 - Android and iPhone are on the list

Millions of mobile phones will stop working by 2022 – Android and iPhone are on the list

The previous version reveals a preview of future Google OS innovations

The previous version reveals a preview of future Google OS innovations

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *