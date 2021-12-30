Washington appoints ambassador for women’s rights in Afghanistan

US diplomat Anthony has announced that Rina Amiri, an Afghan-born American who has served in the administration of former President Barack Obama, will be Joe Biden’s special envoy for women’s and women’s rights and human rights in Afghanistan. eye blinking.

“As Special Envoy, she will serve on a series of important issues that are important to me, to the U.S. administration and to US national security: human rights and fundamental freedoms, women, women and other people at risk for their diversity,” she said. In a statement.

Almost six months after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Mr Blingen recalled that the US wanted “a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan where all Afghans can prosper.”

In search of international recognition, the Taliban promised to rule less brutally than during their first regime (1996-2001), but women are still largely excluded from access to civil service and secondary education.

The Taliban have issued recommendations to drivers not to drive long distances with women.

Respect for women’s rights is one of the conditions for donors to resume international aid to Afghanistan.

It is one of the poorest countries in the world, on the brink of economic collapse and the UN has warned of an impending “famine of hunger”, with 22 out of an estimated 40 million Afghans estimating that food shortages are at “severe” food risk. This winter.