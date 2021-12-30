Home Top News The victory suppressed the Covid 19

The victory suppressed the Covid 19

Dec 30, 2021 0 Comments
The victory suppressed the Govt-19

The COVID-19 infection did not leave anyone. The Australian Championship continues to suffer, not being able to play in two of the six matches scheduled.

The Govit-19 epidemic and the Omigron variant have been repeatedly diagnosed in a series of different strengths of championship. A-League men. Warning lights were first lit in the state of Western Australia Perth Glory At the hotel, the prison was nearby to spend the holidays. Health and safety officials later approved sending home members of the club while in solitude in the state of Queensland. The club will not play again in 2021, and the start of 2022 has not been very exciting for the Violets’ return to the league. Almost daily PCR tests are consistently positive. In Newcastle, West Sydney Wanderers, Central Coast Or even Brisbane, Next, the meetings were canceled, and finally Melbourne and Sydney left Derby.

Tony Bobovic knows how to take a club to the top. His Melbourne wins After a crucial victory against a rival, it now ranks first, West United (3-1) that the Big V Already won at the start of the championship. The four-game series with several wins Western United In the end, Jason Geria and Joshua Brilland give each other a goal, Jake Primer becomes the decisive passer and signs into the new five star service, while entering the game in the middle of the second act, Nicolas D’Agostino finds a new way. Of webs, as before City of Melbourne. Alessandro loses Diamond due to Covid 19, West United Bobovic broke his teeth on the defensive double wall he had imposed. The Big V Head now before playing Brisbane roar, Without a win after four games.

See also  Australia: Five unlicensed surf spots in Sydney

Steve Gorica is happy with his neoSky Blues Charged as holder due to Covit-19. Bobo and Elvis Kamsoba were sidelined, Costa Barbaross was injured, Adam Le Fondreu was also injured, Patrick Wood (19) in Sydney, Trent Buhagier (23) in the attack, and Patrick Yasbek (19) in the new line-up of line-ups supervised by the newcomers. , Max Burgess. However the young team has taken the best Bulls From McCarthy Undefeated in four matches. Wood cleared the situation before the end of the first quarter, with Burgess becoming the scorer in half an hour after helping Trent Buhager bring his stone into the building in less than an hour. Sky Blues Now take the second consecutive hit and turn on the wheels of the front car before facing West United Next weekend.

Ranking

Alglass

Photo: 2021 Getty Images

Author

Antoine Blanchet-Quérin

Author: Antoine Blanchet-Quérin

Australian football correspondent (Socceroos, A-League, FFA Cup, NPL) Lucarne Opposée in France.

More articles


You May Also Like

1,400 victims were negatively reported before Christmas

1,400 victims were negatively reported before Christmas

Facing London, the Europeans had boundless patience

Facing London, the Europeans had boundless patience

Australia. Two years later they found a successful ticket for $ 100,000 in their closet

Australia. Two years later they found a successful ticket for $ 100,000 in their closet

Passenger confusion as all trains from the South to London Victoria will be canceled until mid-January

Passenger confusion as all trains from the South to London Victoria will be canceled until mid-January

London and Canberra sign a post-Brexit free trade agreement

London and Canberra sign a post-Brexit free trade agreement

Washington appoints ambassador for women's rights in Afghanistan

Washington appoints ambassador for women’s rights in Afghanistan

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *