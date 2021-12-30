Home Sports Television: NBA crushed by NFL for Christmas games | NBA

Dec 30, 2021 0 Comments
Christmas Day is important for the NBA and its broadcasters because it is one of its main shows on national television, trying to impress a marathon American audience.

But this year, with so much pollution and isolation, the posters of December 25 (New York – Atlanta, Milwaukee – Boston, Phoenix – Golden State, LA Lakers – Brooklyn and Utah – five posters have often lost interest and audience. “Dallas) are not fancy.

All three meetings aired on ABC thus flirted With five million viewers, 5.2 million for the Warriors – Suns, 4.9 million for the Bucks – Celtics and 4.8 million for the Lakers – Nets.

For the first two games, it aired simultaneously or slightly more than last year’s games. On the other hand, the meeting between Los Angeles and Brooklyn was much smaller than it was at the same time last year, as the rivalry between the Lockers and the Maws attracted 7.1 million people.

After all, it’s the NFL, the format of the American Football League, which can cause concern on the NBA’s side.

Because of the declining worldwide sports audience, the Roger Guttell League is maintained instead. For Christmas, the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns attracted nearly 29 million Americans to their small screens, making it the most-watched sporting event at Christmas for at least twenty years!

