Passenger confusion as all trains from the South to London Victoria will be canceled until mid-January

London commuters face confusion as all trains from the South to Victoria Station will be canceled until mid-January.

Southern Railway has confirmed that all trains to and from London Central Station have been canceled due to a shortage of staff due to the Govt.

Londoners face commotion as all trains from the South to Victoria Station are canceled until mid-January Credit: Getty – Contributor

Trains no longer stop at London Victoria, Battersea Park, Club Junction and Wandsworth Common.

Further distant routes – including Southampton, Howe, Hastings and East Greenstead – can be diverted and travelers can reach the capital.

But the club meeting at Milton Keynes, East Croydon on London Bridge and Epsom on London Bridge will not work.

The Gatwick Express from London Victoria is currently suspended until January 3.

It comes as millions of Londoners prepare to celebrate the New Year in the capital.

More coming soon

For the latest news on this story, check out Sun Online.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for top celebrity news, football news, real life stories, breathtaking pictures and must-watch videos.

Download our awesome, new and improved free app for the best Sun Online experience. Click here for iPhone, click here for Android.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun and follow us from our main Twitter account Sun..