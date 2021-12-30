Home Top News Passenger confusion as all trains from the South to London Victoria will be canceled until mid-January

Dec 30, 2021 0 Comments
London commuters face confusion as all trains from the South to Victoria Station will be canceled until mid-January.

Southern Railway has confirmed that all trains to and from London Central Station have been canceled due to a shortage of staff due to the Govt.

Londoners face commotion as all trains from the South to Victoria Station are canceled until mid-JanuaryCredit: Getty – Contributor

Trains no longer stop at London Victoria, Battersea Park, Club Junction and Wandsworth Common.

Further distant routes – including Southampton, Howe, Hastings and East Greenstead – can be diverted and travelers can reach the capital.

But the club meeting at Milton Keynes, East Croydon on London Bridge and Epsom on London Bridge will not work.

The Gatwick Express from London Victoria is currently suspended until January 3.

It comes as millions of Londoners prepare to celebrate the New Year in the capital.

