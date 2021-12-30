Paramount + holds US rights to one of the largest Netflix shows in the world

One of the most popular shows for streaming platforms is Kids Shows, which is proven by PAW Patrol’s inclusion in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Shows. However, since PAW Patrol is not available on Netflix, parents in the United States may find this confusing. In the United States, all PAW Patrol programming can only be found on Paramount +, the location of most Nickelodeon content on streaming platforms.

PAW Patrol is produced by Canadian Studios Guru Studio and Spin Master Entertainment and is distributed by Elevation Pictures. In the United States, PAW Patrol broadcasts in Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS manages distribution of local media networks. ViacomCBS also owns Paramount +, which makes it the logical home of PAW Patrol in the United States.

Paramount + subscribers can watch all six seasons of the original PAW Patrol series and the special PAW Patrol live! At home. Paramount Pictures PAW Patrol: The Movie was released in theaters on August 20 on Paramount +. Despite being available for streaming, the film grossed $ 130 million worldwide. Its sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, is already scheduled for October 13, 2023.

PAW Patrol Season 6 ranked eighth on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows worldwide from December 20-26. Netflix subscribers watched 9.36 million hours of PAW patrol outside the United States. Other shows in the US rankings include The Witcher, Lost in Space and Emily in Paris.

In the United States, the PAW Patrol is a great help to Paramount +. In November, ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Buckish acknowledged that family events have contributed to the growth of Paramount + Variety subscribers. More than half of Paramount + subscribers have seen Nickelodeon content in the third quarter of fiscal year.

Paramount + has also launched “live” channels that broadcast playlists of content for 24 hours. One of the channels is dedicated to PAW Patrol only. The TV-style linear channel model is similar to that used by Pluto TV, which owns ViacomCBS. There are other family-oriented channels, including Kids & Family Fun, Preschool Corner and the Spongebob Universe.

PAW Patrol: The film features one of the star voice actors, including Young Sheldon star Ian Armitage. He provided the voice for the main character, Chase. Under his contract, TMZ reported that Armitage earned at least $ 100,000 for his dubbing work. However, if the film grossed at least $ 150 million domestically, a contract of $ 175,000 was awarded. Since Young Shelton will air at least until 2024, Armitage may not be too worried.