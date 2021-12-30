MLB Summary: Will Marlins Trade Pitchers? | Eight ex-expos who died in 2021

Will Marlins trade pitchers?

Some starters on the team may change address at the start of the season.

Tough season for the Tigers

The designated hitter PSO could perform better this year.

The 2021 Tigers designated hitters produced .538 OPS, the worst of any AL team in the DH era. I think it really inspires me differently. The Tigers went 77-85 last year, however there are also clear areas that could be easily improved. Torkelson is a big difference maker. – Stupid baseball (oFoolishBB) December 28, 2021

The Mets tops the list

Here is a list of the highest paid owners in the league.

Jean Sekura enters the history book

He became an active player with more games played in the MLB without going to the playoffs.

With the retirement of Kyle Seeker, Jean Sekura has taken an active lead in the games he played without playing in the postseason. JT Realmuto ranks 2nd on the list. Michael Franco is in 3rd place. – Casey Feeney (@ caseyfeeney66) December 29, 2021

Eight ex-expos who died in 2021

Kevin Glew introduces them to you.

The Royals want to get out of the rebuild

And Bobby Witt Jr. dominates the process.

Mark Dixie could be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Hong Black reflects on his best moments with him.