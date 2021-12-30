Marvel: Will Norman Reeds (The Walking Dead) play Ghost Rider on the MCU?

The fans are looking for him, no one else. Known for his role in the series “The Walking Dead” Norman Reed will soon be joining Marvel MCU as “Ghost Rider”.

Translator of Daryl Dixon’s character in the Zombie series – in which he rides his “Bad Boy” motorcycle like no one else in the air – he takes part in the fan campaign to see if he can play the character in future Marvel. Movies By “liking” their tweets In this case, through his official account. A few hours ago, Norman Reedes went a step further and turned over the link announcing that he had officially acquired the role of Ghost Rider.

Contact US site EW.com, The actor’s representative, mentions about getting the role, “None of this is true for now”. Disney has not yet responded to this message.

It has not been a secret for a long time that Norman Reeds wanted to join Marvel as a famous biker from hell. This summer, the actor apparently volunteered for the role. “I want to be a Ghost Rider. This conversation about character has been going on for years. Yes, tell me to put it inside,” he bluntly told the American site. Comicbook.com.

Johnny Place played the role of Ghost Rider in the 2007 film starring Nicholas Cage in the cinema and its sequel in 2012. After that it was actor Gabriel Luna who played Robbie Reyes in another version of Ghost. Ryder, this time behind the wheel of a car – a character-centric series in the Agents of Shield series was considered by the Hulu operating system (owned by Disney) in 2019, but it never finally came to light.