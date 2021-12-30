In the photo, Slovakia invents a telescope that travels in space

They used brief weather and generally available NASA data.

25 years after the scientific community started the project James sees the Web Space Telescope launch (JWST). He is currently on a month-long journey to his planned location, known as Lockrange Point L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

As the engine moves further and further away from its own planet, it gradually moves to its functional configuration – which emits individual components and prepares for several months of testing.

But until it comes to science, the $ 10 billion telescope is a temporary attraction for astronomical photographers. They find the telescope in the sky and try to destroy it.

And the Czech-Slovak trio filmed the scientific instrument in a unique image (below) about the distance from the moon, and were able to do so. He pointed out Astronomical Institute of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic.

The small line highlighted in the image captures the path of the telescope at hourly intervals.

Source: Zdeněk Bardon, Miroslav Grnja, Pavol Rapavý



How did it originate?

Slovak Miroslav Krnja from Bratislava came up with the idea of ​​filming the night sky and looking for heat in it. He approached Zdeněk Bardon, a Czech astronomer who owns a private observatory in the eastern Bohemian village of Roznia.

“From Monday to Tuesday night, the sky was clear for a while, so I tried the impossible. In addition, the yet-to-be-assembled JWST telescope was located far from our moon, so it was also the last chance to catch it,” the Barton Astronomical Institute was quoted as saying.

But how do you find a small point among millions of others? “This was aided by Pavol Rabavi of the laboratory at Rimavska Sopoto, who received the JWST level epimeris from NASA public sources. In the end, we saw it as a narrow coda in the constellation,” said Miroslav Kirnja.

“We had access to NASA’s generally available parameters, and the coordinates and clarity of the object agree with them, so to be sure, 99.9% are actually JWST,” Barton says.

At the time the photo was taken, the space telescope was in the Orion galaxy. “Bernard’s curve extends diagonally across the galaxy, opening between NGC 2112, M78 and NGC 2071, and various dark dust clouds,” Grnja described the objects in the photo.