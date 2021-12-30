Google: Beware if you have apps like this on your phone .. but delete it immediately .. otherwise .. | Learn the complete process of how to stop removing third-party applications from accessing your Google Account

Google

Smartphones have made our way of life much smarter. Hardware, operating, system or touchscreen display alone do not make things easier for us. Apps are also responsible for handling most of our smartphone based tasks. We have gotten into the habit of trusting apps for everything. Some applications are dangerous in terms of security. However, we are downloading something like that. We often use many apps related to shopping, travel, study, social media. We give them access to Google Sign in. But did you know that it is not safe to do this every time? To protect your mobile from hackers .. you need to take security measures or remove third party apps from your smartphone.

It is better if your phone does not have third party apps. Additionally, we often link to a Google Account. Doing so will give us the opportunity to hack our phones. With these methods you can remove third party applications.

If you are using an Android phone go to your phone settings first. After going to Settings, find the Google Account option and click on it. You will get information about all your apps. Now click on the application for which you want to remove Google access. Go to the Security area and click on Third-party applications with access to the account. Click Manage third-party application access. You will see information about the applications you have signed in to your Google Account. Click the one you want to remove access to.

The second way

Connect your website with Android Open your Google app, which is part of the Google Suite Tap the Google Account icon in the top right corner Tap Manage your Google Account Then go to safety Click Third-party applications with account access. Click Manage third-party application access. You will see information about the applications you have signed in to your Google Account. Click the one you want to remove access to.

Follow these steps for laptop, tablet

Open a Google Account in a trusted browser. Better to open in the updated Google Chrome. Open a new tab in the browser. Click in the right corner of the account. Tap Manage your Google Account. Click Security on the left. Click Third-party applications with account access. Click Manage third-party application access. You will see information about the applications you have signed in to your Google Account. Click the one you want to remove access to.

