Cabaret Musical is the fourth revival in London

Dec 29, 2021 0 Comments
Cabaret

The Fourth Renaissance of Music Cabaret Eddie is the master of the Redmine festivities at the KitKat Club (renamed the Playhouse Theater) officially on December 12th.

This product decided to make it look bigger. In fact, a team of 9 actors, dancers and musicians were hired to welcome the public to the theater. This experience aims to quickly immerse the audience in the atmosphere of the room. Needless to say, the competition will be fierce with the exploitation of Red Mill! Some more streets.

Actor Eddie is world famous for his role as Newt Dragon in the Red Main movie series. Fantastic animals. He also starred as Marius in the film adaptation of the musical Disgusting.

Cabaret First performed in New York in 1966. Music by John Conder, written by Fred F and Libretto Joe Masteroff. The music is based on Christopher Isherwood’s semi-autobiographical novel: Goodbye to Berlin (1939) In Berlin in the late 1920s, as the Nazis gradually came to power, American novelist Clifford Bradshaw and British singer Sally Bowles led a hedonistic life in the evenings at the KitKat Club.

The original production won 8 Tony Awards and performed over 1,100 times. The show was exported to London in 1968 and was a success with Lisa Minnelli knowing an adaptation on the big screen in 1972.

