A 14-year-old girl was accidentally killed by police in Los Angeles

Last Thursday, just before noon, a police officer in Los Angeles killed a 14-year-old girl who was trying on some clothes in the closet of a store in the North Hollywood district. Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shopping with her mother when police entered the store to search for a man suspected of assault: police found him and shot him, but a bullet struck the girl in the chest, killing her.

Yesterday, the girl’s parents, Solடாo de Peralta and Juan Pablo Orellana Lorenaz, held their first press conference after the incident, demanding justice before the Los Angeles Police Department, which is considered America’s largest and historically most violent. And problematically, in many cases accused of using disproportionate power and racism. Ben Crump is their lawyer who has already represented the families of police officers affected in the United States, including George Floyd, Ahmed Arbury and Trevor Martin.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore has promised a “complete, complete and transparent” investigation into the incident, and California Attorney General Rob Ponda has launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, some videos and recordings of 911 police calls have been released: store employees are urging police to intervene to stop a gunman who has entered the store and started threatening customers. The store’s surveillance video shows the person entering on a bicycle and smashing and beating objects. Customers with heavy metal lock.

There are also videos of cameras attached in uniform by agents, showing the final stages of the shooting: police approaching the man with guns, repeatedly assaulting a woman, Third She was attacked with a large metal lock in her hand. At that point it was stabilized On her back in front of the dressing room where Orellana-Peralta was. The voice heard in the video is female bleeding, according to police. You can see the policeman approaching the person and shooting at him three times. The person, a 24-year-old with a criminal record, was summoned Daniel Elena-Lopez, died instantly.

The woman who was attacked by the boot was taken to hospital, while Orellana-Peralta died at the hands of her mother. He was born and raised in Santiago, Chile.He writes Los Angeles Times He had gone to the US six months ago to visit a relative with his mother, who was preparing the documents needed to stay in the US permanently. Police said the officer who shot him has been sent on vacation and will remain there until the end of the investigation.

