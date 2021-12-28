https://sputniknews.gr/20211228/ekatommyria-kinita-tilefona-stamatoyn-na-leitoyrgoyn-to-2022–yparhoyn-android-kai-iphone-sti-lista-21889056.html
Millions of mobile phones will stop working by 2022 – Android and iPhone are on the list
Millions of mobile phones will stop working by 2022 – Android and iPhone are on the list
With the release of new smartphone models, many more models are being phased out. Especially in 2022 many models 1st … 28.12.2021, Sputnik Greece.
Millions of Android and iOS (Apple) phones will stop working because they no longer receive software and security updates. Affected Android models use OS version 2.3.7 or earlier: List of Apple phones: Currently, the iPhone 6 and iPhone Plus will be active until the end of 2022. By 2022 all of these tools will be obsolete because they will stop working on computers. No more security or software updates as manufacturers introduce upgraded devices with new features. How can I verify that my mobile will stop working in 2022? One that will stop working in 2022, you will need to enter "Settings" or "Configuration" followed by "About Phone" information where you can verify the device name and its operating system. Is there anything that can be done to prevent mobile "blackouts"? Operating system Mobile phones will last longer than its functions, so some of these models will continue their basic functions next year. The problem is when the original technical support of the brands does not solve the problem when they are damaged or damaged.
With the release of new smartphone models, many more models are being phased out. Especially in 2022 many models will stop working from January 1st, and the ones in your hands may be listed below.
Millions of Android and iOS (Apple) phones will stop working because they no longer receive software and security updates.
Affected Android models use version 2.3.7 or older of the operating system and include:
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.
When on the list of Apple phones:
Currently, the iPhone 6 and iPhone Plus will be active until the end of 2022, after which they will be added to this list. Release
of the website marca.com.
Because all of this equipment will expire in 2022
Because the computers will stop working No more security or software updates, Manufacturers are introducing upgraded devices with new features.
How can I check if my mobile will stop working in 2022
You need to make sure your mobile phone stops working by 2022 Enter “Settings” or “Configuration” and then “About Phone” information There you can check the device name and its operating system.
Is there anything that can be done to avoid the “blackout” of the mobile?
The mobile operating system will last longer than its functions, so some of these models will continue their basic functions next year. The problem is when they are damaged or deformed, Can not solve the problem of original technical support of brands.