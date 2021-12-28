The wrestling world is undergoing monster level upgrades To swear. Freely inspired by the graphic novel Monster on the mountain, The story centers on when monster trainer Vinnie tries to preserve his hometown and his father’s heritage by turning the humiliated amateur monster Steve into a champion.

At the time of the film's release, Screen Rant spoke exclusively with Viswanathan about her debut in the animation world, with former co-star John Cena who brought her to wrestling and more.

Screen Rant: So I have to say the film was a complete explosion. What really drew you to the project?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I like a good foreigner story, I thought it was so awesome and so sweet. I really liked how that masculine energy was in wrestling and thought it would be a super fun animated movie.

This is not your first dive into animation Bojak Cavalier Before that, but what was it like to explore this world against television from a movie perspective?

Geraldine Viswanathan: It was definitely a long process. Bojak is only one session, so it happened in a few years. It was so wonderful to see the evolution in animation, to see them draw it and script it and then illuminate it, I didn’t realize what they were doing in animation. As part of the process, recording a little, then animating, then recording and animating, I learned a lot.

Did you find that it helped to convey your performance when the animation was created or did you find the script very helpful for that?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I think the script was useful, it was clear who Vinnie was and what the dynamics were. But it was so much fun to see an animated little Vinnie, it was so much fun to see how they revived her. I think she is so beautiful.

Were you immersed in the raw material before joining or did you work with the script and directors to find Vinnie?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I worked very closely with director Hamish, and we were reading the day-to-day records in an attempt to find an abyss of what Vinnie’s voice would be like.

What do you think are the biggest creative challenges to truly discovering Vinnie’s heart?

Geraldine Viswanathan: In general, animated drama is different from screenplay, only in your voice. I’m so used to using my face to express something, so it was awesome to have my voice so lively and expressive rather than trying to sound realistic or basic. It was fun to see what my voice does.

Did the animators work with you to capture your essence through Winnie’s animation?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I know they recorded [material], I always had a camera in front of me when I was recording. So, when I say lines on my face and body, it feels like the animators are watching what I was doing, so in that sense it feels like a kind of collaboration.

As you mentioned earlier the wrestling aspect of this movie is one of its most interesting parts. Were you a big wrestling fan before signing up or did you start training yourself once you joined the program?

Geraldine Viswanathan: Actually, I’m not a fan of wrestling. I was introduced by John Cena, and that’s what motivated me to get involved. I had a completely different idea before I first saw what wrestling was like and told him about it. In isolation, in fact, I saw a lot of wrestling. [Laughs} Especially John Cena’s matches, gotta represent. I’m not up to date on everything, but definitely started to to understand the world of wrestling a bit more.

What do you think is one of the the most interesting things about the wrestling world that really translates to so many different genres?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I feel like I remember talking to John about it and he was like, “It’s Shakespeare.” It’s improv, it’s the tragedy, the clown, the performances, all of it. I think the theatrics of it is really cool and interesting and there’s a lot that you can you can do with that. I think these strong personas and characters, which we have in the movie, it really lends well to animated characters.

You mentioned how this has been in the works for a few years, did you ever get the opportunity to work with anybody else in the recording booth prior to having to work in isolation?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I got lucky, I got to have one session with Will Arnett, who I’m such a huge fan of and he’s such an incredible voice actor and actor in general. That was really, really cool and a big trip for me as a huge Arrested Development fan. I learned a lot from him and it was just really cool to get to fully do a scene together, to actually get to talk to another person and improvise.

Do you remember what the which scene it was that you got to record with him?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I don’t remember exactly which one. I feel like it started with like, we’re down on our luck and then I have to pep talk him. I can’t remember which one, but maybe when I watch the movie again, I’ll remember.

Since you mentioned the pep talk, there’s so many amazing coach speeches from over the years in sports and even in wrestling that one can pull from for inspiration. Did you have any key inspirations when looking back for Coach pep talks?

Geraldine Viswanathan: Actually, the producers showed me — I forget who it was — but a Slim Jims commercial. In one of the pep talks where I’m being super large and very aggressive. They showed me this Slim Jims commercial and were just like do that. [Laughs] It was a little crazy, because I’m still a woman, I do not know if my voice can do that. ” But, it was really a great inspiration for loose training talks.

So now you are dipping your toes deep into the world of animation Bojak, Are you more interested in coming back in the future?

Geraldine Viswanathan: Yes, of course. I love watching animation, so I think it’s awesome to be a part of it.

Is there any sub-genre you would like to explore next in the world of animation?

Geraldine Viswanathan: My favorite thing is that it’s fun to do more fun things than that. Like, maybe just kids, can be dumb, raise funny voices, and that can be fun too. But in terms of that and Bojak, I think it’s fun for kids and adults alike.

So for this, you go back to using the American accent we heard in many of your projects. Was it easy to tap that voice in the animation or did you find it extra challenging?

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Well, we’re really focused on that aspect.” In the movie, I could have said a little more, “Oh, don’t think about it,” but yes, it seemed right. I think many times, especially with humor and some speeches and training speeches like that, I think it should be in American pronunciation. It comes true. I like Australian, it’s true, so I think it’s part of the spirit and energy of the lines. Guess what a natural entry it was.

To my last question, this movie has finally come so far as to come out with epidemics and delays. How do you feel when he finally comes to the public?

Geraldine Viswanathan: I’m excited. It’s hard to feel like everything is right online, but it’s good. I think it’s fun to watch this movie with my family on Christmas, that’s what makes me so excited, and I hope other families can do this and have a good time.

The film is now streaming on Paramount +.

