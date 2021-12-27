Human anatomy still holds surprises ... the discovery of a part of the body that has not yet been described | Science

Human anatomy has some more surprises. Researchers at the University of Basel in Switzerland recently discovered a previously unexplained part of the human body, the deep layer of jaw muscles needed to lift and chew the lower jaw. They first described this layer in detail.

Senior Writer Dr. Jens Christophe Dorp is a professor and physician at the Center for Dentistry at the University of Basel in Switzerland. Press release University on December 20 – “Although it is generally accepted that anatomical research has not changed any endeavor in the last 100 years, our discovery is similar to that discovered by zoologists of a new type of vertebrate.”

Mastictery muscle

This finding is related to the muscular muscle, which is one of the four muscles of the mastication. It consists of superficial muscle fibers and deep muscle fibers, a small muscle, but it is also one of the strongest muscles in the body, and it covers the branch of the coronary process of the jaw bone. Modern anatomy textbooks describe the mastoid muscle as having two layers: one deep and the other superficial.

The muscle lifts the lower jaw upwards and forcibly closes the mouth. The key to the contraction and function of two muscles: the temporalis muscle and the mastoid muscle, enough for one person to attach a rope between the used teeth, i.e. they can support the weight of the body.

The authors of the study wrote – in New search The online edition of the Annals of Anatomy, to be published in the February 2022 issue, was published on December 2 – “However, some historical texts suggest that there may even be a third tier, but they are very inconsistent in terms of its location.” Therefore, the team decided to check if there is an ultra-deep occult layer in the major jaw muscle, as the historical texts indicate.

Important medical discovery

According to To report Published in LiveScience, they autopsied 12 cephalopods preserved in formaldehyde, performed cross-examination of 16 “new” corpses (most recent corpses were not preserved in formaldehyde) and performed an MRI scan.

Through these experiments, they discovered a third – “anatomically differentiated” layer of the mascara muscle. This deep layer extends from the zygomatic process, which forms part of the “cheek bone” and can be felt in front of the ear, up to the triangular coronal process in the lower jaw bone.

Dr. Sylvia Missy, a senior lecturer in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Basel in Switzerland, says:

Based on the arrangement of muscle fibers, the team wrote in their report that the muscle layer helps stabilize the lower jaw by “pulling” the coronal process. “In fact, the newly discovered muscle layer is the only part that pulls the jaw bone back,” says Mickey.

In their dissertation, the team proposed naming the newly discovered muscle layer (Musculus masseter pars corridea), meaning the “coronary part of the musculature muscle”. This finding may be important in the medical context because knowledge of muscle layers can help clinicians perform better surgeries on that area of ​​the jaw and treat conditions including the joint that connects the jaw bone to the skull.