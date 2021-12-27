How to end 2021 with its big poster or smile every night

At TrashTalk each week, discover the complete plan for the next seven days and go to work with a zombie face and the breath of a grandmother eating a fresh herring can. While waiting for some possible updates, here is the signed menu Be the game.

In the midst of full bracket jokes linked to multiple placements under the Covid protocol, the week’s BeIN game menu offers a few dinners. This time is good. In 2021, Iso Joe will be able to enjoy himself live on French television, following which Jack Moncler’s voice will be able to easily find himself on the NBA site in the days to come. But despite the lack of rain, the posters presented this week by the Purple Channel are very popular and they are often highly followed in the states. These little clippers – less than 24 hours we think of webs, beards and nico bottoms. On Tuesday nights from Wednesday, the Rockets – Lakers will be the most enjoyable to follow. If we fail to watch the 48 minute beautiful basketball, we will get a chance to compete in a match with the XXL shares as the little boys of Hollywood Boulevard are in full crisis. Honestly, the sadico-sadistic page is unpleasant to watch them play live. Well, on the other hand, the bulls-hawks beat Rodney McArdon Jr. and Bernambukano Juninho III on Wednesday night, with both teams converging… about fifteen absent. Then the rest is gold, a Nets – sixes, a Celtics – Suns and Knicks off Vaughan on Sunday night. Have a nice week!

Monday night, December 27th

Phoenix Sons – Memphis Grizzlies à 3h (beIN 4)

Los Angeles Clippers – Brooklyn Nets à 4h (beIN 1)

Tuesday night, December 28th

Houston Rockets – Los Angeles Lakers à 2h (beIN 4)

Golden State Warriors – Denver Nuggets à 4h (beIN 1)

Wednesday night, December 29th

Boston Celtics – Los Angeles Clippers à 1h30 (beIN 1)

Chicago Bulls – Atlanta Hawks à 2h (beIN 4)

Thursday night, December 30th

Brooklyn Nets – Philadelphia Sixers à 1h (beIN 1)

Orlando Magic – Milwaukee Bucks à 1h (beIN 4)

Friday Night 31 December – Api Nou Yeure!

Boston Celtics – Phoenix Sons 19h (beIN 1)

Toronto Raptors – Los Angeles Clippers à 1h30 (beIN 4)

Saturday night January 1st

Milwaukee Bucks – New Orleans Pelicans 00h30 (beIN 1)

Washington Wizards – Chicago Bulls à 1h (beIN 4)

Sunday night, December 2nd

Toronto Raptors – New York Knicks à 21h (beIN 1)

Boston Celtics – Orlando Magic à 00h (beIN 5)