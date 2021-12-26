The Australian ferry La Connect was at the forefront after the departure of Sydney Hobart

88 boats launched the prestigious race to link Sydney with Hobart, Australia.

The Australian sailing boat La Connect was at the forefront shortly after the famous sailing race between Sydney and Hobart in Australia began on Sunday in Sydney Bay, which was canceled last year due to the Covit-19, the first time since its launch in 1945.

The Maxi La Connect was in front of the Hong Kong Aviator SHK Scallywag, with another maximum of 100 feet, 30 meters, and its crew faced rowing problems.

Dozens of spectator-loaded boats initially came in with 88 sailing boats to celebrate the return of this race this year, often one of the toughest in the world due to the harsh weather.

Many boats have been forced to drop out this year due to the Covit-19 impact, including the favorite Commons and Wild Oats XI. Due to the epidemic, four sailing boats were abandoned in the last two days, about ten minutes before departure.

88 sailing boats at the start

In total, 88 sailing boats were launched, far from the 157 registered in the 2019 edition. Of those, for the first time, 17 ships with one crew have been reduced to two.

The 628-mile (1,200 km) race begins with frequent strong winds from Sydney on Australia’s east coast to Hobart, the capital of Tasmania.

During the 1998 edition six people died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were marked by a violent storm. The first boats are expected in Hobart on Tuesday.