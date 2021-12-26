Recovery of the burnt bodies of more than 30 people killed by the military in Myanmar’s Gaya province

More than 30 people, including women and children, were killed and their bodies burned in the country’s Gaya province on Friday. This information comes from locals, human rights groups and the media. The Kareni Human Rights Commission said it had found the burnt bodies of internally displaced people killed by the army in a village near the city of Brusso.

More than 30 people were killed, including the elderly, women and children, the group said in a Facebook post. It has strongly condemned this inhumane and brutal massacre of the Myanmar army. State media reported that the army was involved in clashes with opposition armed forces in the village, citing the Myanmar army.

The army shot dead the terrorists who came with weapons. They arrived in seven vehicles and did not stop even after being detained by the army. The Myanmar military could not be reached for comment. Photos shared by human rights groups and local media show the remains of burnt bodies in burnt trucks. The commander of the group said that we were surprised to see that all the bodies were of different sizes, including the bodies of children, women and the elderly.

The clothes of the women and children were scattered: the local villagers

A villager, who did not want to be named for security reasons, said he received information about the fire on Friday night. In the meantime, they were unable to reach the spot due to gunfire. When the villager went there on Saturday morning, he found the bodies of children and women burnt and their clothes scattered.