Dec 26, 2021 0 Comments
In London, there is no ceasefire for vaccination

Via SudOuest.fr with AFP

The British press reports that the results for the new twist of the screw may take place on Monday

It’s not yet noon on December 25th, when some people still open their gifts, a line is already forming in front of the anti – Govt vaccination center in Redbridge. Faced the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom, The Government recall campaign, Carried out at an unprecedented rate, did not take the Christmas holidays.

The vaccination center is located in the town hall of Redbridge, a popular district in the British capital.

Justin Talis / AFP

The highly contagious Omicron variant faces widespread contamination He called it the “tidal wave.”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a public mobilization to deliver a booster dose to all adults by the end of the year. More than 32 million people have already benefited from this third dose, or 56% of those aged 12 and over, approaching one million injections a day.

More than 700 soldiers were invited to join the national effort, volunteers gathered and it was decided not to be vaccinated even during the Christmas party. The number of cases has risen to more than 100,000 a day in recent days.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

