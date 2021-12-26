In London, there is no ceasefire for vaccination

Via SudOuest.fr with AFP

On 12/25/2021 at 7:32 p.m.

Updated 12/25/2021 at 8:10 pm.

The British press reports that the results for the new twist of the screw may take place on Monday

It’s not yet noon on December 25th, when some people still open their gifts, a line is already forming in front of the anti – Govt vaccination center in Redbridge. Faced the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom, The Government recall campaign, Carried out at an unprecedented rate, did not take the Christmas holidays.

The vaccination center is located in the town hall of Redbridge, a popular district in the British capital.

The highly contagious Omicron variant faces widespread contamination He called it the “tidal wave.”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a public mobilization to deliver a booster dose to all adults by the end of the year. More than 32 million people have already benefited from this third dose, or 56% of those aged 12 and over, approaching one million injections a day.

More than 700 soldiers were invited to join the national effort, volunteers gathered and it was decided not to be vaccinated even during the Christmas party. The number of cases has risen to more than 100,000 a day in recent days.