For Christmas, Biden praises Americans’ ‘extraordinary courage’ in dealing with epidemics

“This year we have seen the tremendous courage, strength, resilience and determination of all of you who care, comfort, teach, protect and serve the country in great or small ways,” the US President wrote in a message. His wife, Jill Biden, during a Christian ceremony.

“You are proving again and again that our differences are precious and our similarities are infinite,” said the Democrats as the leader of a country deeply divided on many subjects.

“We pray for the promise of the gospel, to find the light in the darkness, and this may be the American endeavor,” reads the message from Catholic Joe Biden.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden, along with their new four-legged companion, a German Shepherd puppy nicknamed “Commander”, also took part in a virtual interview with the military.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I wanted to use this opportunity to say thank you, thank you, thank you. It’s a small compensation for what you missed,” said Joe Biden, who spends the holidays with family. Screens showing players in Qatar and Bahrain, Romania and Colorado.

“You are the steel backbone of this nation,” the president said, recalling his son Beau, who died in 2015, being sent to Iraq, while Jill Biden spoke about her father, who served in the Navy during the WWII.

The presidential couple, frustrated by the epidemic-stricken United States, are frustrated with the rise in inflation, with particular emphasis on this year-end tradition of apologizing to the turkey for thanking or closing the White House with decorations.

Nevertheless, Joe Biden was caught on Friday in the United States by a particularly sour political environment.