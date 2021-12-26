Home Top News For Christmas, Biden praises Americans’ ‘extraordinary courage’ in dealing with epidemics

For Christmas, Biden praises Americans’ ‘extraordinary courage’ in dealing with epidemics

Dec 26, 2021 0 Comments
For Christmas, Biden praises Americans' 'extraordinary courage' in dealing with epidemics

“This year we have seen the tremendous courage, strength, resilience and determination of all of you who care, comfort, teach, protect and serve the country in great or small ways,” the US President wrote in a message. His wife, Jill Biden, during a Christian ceremony.

“You are proving again and again that our differences are precious and our similarities are infinite,” said the Democrats as the leader of a country deeply divided on many subjects.

You May Also Like

Tennis. Serbian press reports that Novak Djokovic has dropped out of the ATP Cup in Australia.

Tennis. Serbian press reports that Novak Djokovic has dropped out of the ATP Cup in Australia.

ATP> Natal in Australia, stench ...

ATP> Natal in Australia, stench …

A 14-year-old girl was killed by a bullet fired by police

A 14-year-old girl was killed by a bullet fired by police

3 Helpful Tips To Manage Finances While Living On Your Own

The people of London love their pickles, the Parisians do not like Priya

The people of London love their pickles, the Parisians do not like Priya

Desengano State Park Devient Le Premier Parc De Ciel étoilé

Desengano State Park is the first certified dark sky park in Latin America

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *