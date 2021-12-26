“American Underdog”: “I believe in fate” – Zachary Levy

After family superhero Shazam, Zachary gets Levi Kurt Warner, and his character as a footballer is still inspiring today.

Read more: “American Underdog”: Inspiration Family

“Welcome to 1988”, shouts Zachary Levy from the first moments of this phone interview with the QMI agency. “It’s nice to not be in the zoom,” he continues. In fact, infection is needed, and human interactions now go through computers.

“It bothered me a lot to not be able to communicate normally with the film crew during the filming of ‘American Underdog’.

“American Underdog” can be translated as “American Outsider”, “Undertog”, which is a failed “Underdog”, a biography of Kurt Warner, who was the MVP of the St.-Louis Rams and Seasons. Of the 1999 and 2001 NFL. Rejected by the Bakers and hired at a food store before joining the Arena Football League team, Kurt Warner’s story is also about his love for Brenda, which is embedded in the film of the former “Marine” Ana Bagu. He developed a relationship with Jack (Hayden Joller), one of Brenda’s children, and later adopted her.

“I was already in touch with the writers and directors Andrew and John Erwin for another project we were working on creating. But I was not free. When I became one, they contacted me again. I knew Kurt’s story when I was 19 as a football fan. , I was immediately interested.

Zachary Levi openly met Kurt Warner, Brenda and the kids – the couple now have seven children – and hung out with them. “It’s very strange in a situation, the actor underscores. Yes, we feel intimidated and feel like we are carrying the burden of expectations. But Kurt and Brenda were so wonderful. They supported me and were the best source for me to answer any questions throughout the filming.

Beyond the love of uniting the family, Kurt Warner never gave up his dream of playing in the NFL, even at the height of major crises or family dramas.

“Yes, I believe in destiny. I believe in God, I believe that all living things are interconnected, and in fact, I believe that this integration will lead to the future. Kurt has known he wants to play football since his childhood. And I understand that feeling. When I was a boy, I wanted to be an actor and now I know I have to do exactly what I do. I can not explain to you exactly why I knew this, but I do. “

For those who do not like sports movies or football, Zachary Levy still recommends going to see “American Underdog”.

“It simply came to our notice then. It’s a family, biography, spiritual movie, which, incidentally, has particularly good football scenes. Audiences will spend more time watching the real life of these people, and if some people like the game so much better, it will be icing on the cake.

“American Underdog” hits theaters across the province on December 25.