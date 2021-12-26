A Chinese satellite captures the brightest comet of the year with an aurora and a meteor shower (photo, video)

The photo is part of a video recorded on December 12 when the star was closest to Earth, reaching its maximum luminosity.

The small Yangwang 1 satellite, launched by Chinese technology company Origin Space, captured impressive imagery. Leonard is the comet, the brightest this year, When it is very close to the earth.

The photo is part of a video recorded on December 12th. At that point, the star Approached 35 million kilometers from our planet and Reached its maximum luminosity. In the ‘clip’ there is an aurora crossing the sky and a meteor shower.

Yangwang 1, with its powerful telescope, is the first commercial space mission to be useful not only for private and professional research, but also for state research. details The Science Times.

Previously NASA Revealed A video shows a comet sliding across the sky. Telescopes were able to capture A small area of ​​long distance Before Leonard approached the sun for the first time in about 80,000 years. On January 3, 2022, the comet will pass 90 million kilometers from the main star of our system, which is more than half the distance it separates from Earth.

Comet C / 2021 A1 was discovered on January 3, 2021 by American astronomer Gregory J. Discovered by Leonard at the Mount Lemon Laboratory in Arizona (USA). The kilometer-wide star is notable for its hyperbolic orbit and long orbital period.