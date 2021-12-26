Home Science A Chinese satellite captures the brightest comet of the year with an aurora and a meteor shower (photo, video)

A Chinese satellite captures the brightest comet of the year with an aurora and a meteor shower (photo, video)

Dec 26, 2021 0 Comments
Un satélite chino capta al cometa más brillante del año junto con una aurora y una lluvia de meteoros (FOTO, VIDEO)

Published:

25 dic 2021 19:15 GMT

The photo is part of a video recorded on December 12 when the star was closest to Earth, reaching its maximum luminosity.

The small Yangwang 1 satellite, launched by Chinese technology company Origin Space, captured impressive imagery. Leonard is the comet, the brightest this year, When it is very close to the earth.

The photo is part of a video recorded on December 12th. At that point, the star Approached 35 million kilometers from our planet and Reached its maximum luminosity. In the ‘clip’ there is an aurora crossing the sky and a meteor shower.

Yangwang 1, with its powerful telescope, is the first commercial space mission to be useful not only for private and professional research, but also for state research. details The Science Times.

Previously NASA Revealed A video shows a comet sliding across the sky. Telescopes were able to capture A small area of ​​long distance Before Leonard approached the sun for the first time in about 80,000 years. On January 3, 2022, the comet will pass 90 million kilometers from the main star of our system, which is more than half the distance it separates from Earth.

Comet C / 2021 A1 was discovered on January 3, 2021 by American astronomer Gregory J. Discovered by Leonard at the Mount Lemon Laboratory in Arizona (USA). The kilometer-wide star is notable for its hyperbolic orbit and long orbital period.

See also  NASA double asteroid redirection test nasa gov nasalive dimorphos Asteroids

You May Also Like

Why are apples like this and how do they interact with black holes

Why are apples like this and how do they interact with black holes

Personality Test: What do you see first? Answer that you are someone smarter | Mexico

Personality Test: What do you see first? Answer that you are someone smarter | Mexico

What to do if the earth suddenly stops spinning?

What to do if the earth suddenly stops spinning?

Twist on Mars, water is not what we thought

Twist on Mars, water is not what we thought

New Record of Event Rate: We take Kovit-19 Indicators in Var on New Year's Day

New Record of Event Rate: We take Kovit-19 Indicators in Var on New Year’s Day

Vénus photographiée par la sonde Mariner 10 lors de sa visite en 1974. © Nasa, JPL-Caltech

Life bags in the atmosphere of Venus?

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *