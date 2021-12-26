3 members of BTS tested positive

Three members of the popular South Korean K-pop group BTS tested positive for Kovit-19 on their return from the United States, where they performed on stage for the first time since the outbreak began, their producer announced Saturday. .

BTS members of the popular South Korean K-Pop group receive the American Music Awards, November 21, 2021 Getty Images North America / AFP / Archives

Big hit music reported that rapper RM and singer Jin had a positive test on Saturday night.

The day before, Suka, another member of the group of seven, was “taking care of him at home” after a positive test, the company said.

RM and Suga are asymptomatic, Gin has a mild fever and all three have been fully immunized, the company added.

The South Korean band performed in Los Angeles (United States) from late November to early December, having been on stage physically since the outbreak began.

The artists were on vacation, and the three affected band members returned to South Korea on different dates.

At the top of an American victory march

None of them have had any contact with other members of the group since their return to South Korea.

RM and Suka received their positive test results while in isolation after returning home. Jin was released from solitary confinement after a negative test, but later tested positive.

In 2020, BTS became the number one most popular South Korean band on the Billboard Hot 100, with the single “Dynamite” being the most popular song in the United States.

The United States and South Korea are facing pollution events in the wake of the global outbreak of the highly contagious variant Omigran.

