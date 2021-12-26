2021 NFL Christmas Schedule: Tables, Channels for Watching Two Football Games on TV Today

If NFL football is what you want for Christmas, you’re got your choice.

For the second year in a row, the NFL is playing on Christmas Day. This time, they weren’t just playing a game; They play dual program.

The NFL has already played doubles projects at Christmas. The most recent came in 2017. That said, this year’s two-game list looks great because all four teams playing are in some sort of danger, even if they are fighting for their lives in the playoffs or for the lead. Their Lecture in Series # 1.

Also: Watch NFL Christmas Games Live on fuboTV (7 day free trial)

The Browns and Packers featured in the first game. Cleveland will travel in a game to the cool Lombay Field. The Browns lost two points despite a COVID outbreak within their squad last week. They will be motivated to win against the Green Pack, but the Packers are fighting for the NFC No.1 seed. So for the Browns they will not be an easy game.

The Golds face the Cardinals in a night game in a battle of teams heading in the opposite direction. The Colts have won five of their last six games and are currently heating up. The Cardinals have been sidelined from the tournament, so they are looking to straighten the ship to avoid losing the NFC West Division lead they have held all season.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch two NFL Christmas games in 2021.

NFL PICKS WEEK 16: Against Dissemination | Directly

Christmas Football Calendar 2021

The NFL’s Christmas Day Schedule for 2021 can be found here. The NFL is hosting Christmas football for the second year in a row. This is the sixth doubles show hosted by the NFL over the holidays.

See also MLP - Baseball: 500th CC for Miguel Cabrera in victory over Jays Sports Kick-off time TV frequency Browns Chess Packers 16 hours 30 HE Fox, NFL Network, Fupodiv Colts in Cardinals 20 hours 15 HE NFL Network, fuboTV

How to watch NFL Christmas games

Here’s how to catch each of the Christmas Day 2021 matches.

Browns vs Packers TV Channel

(ET will begin at 4:30 p.m.)

TV frequency : Fox | NFL Network

: Fox | NFL Network Live: Amazon Prime | fuboTV

The Browns-Packers game will benefit from the treatment most “Thursday night football” games receive throughout the season. The game will be broadcast simultaneously on the Fox and NFL networks and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer and Troy Aigman will provide the full color commentary.

There will be a slight change in the side. Erin Andrews will serve as second-in-command as usual, but Tom Rinaldi will usually take the place of Christina Pink. Mike Pereira will be Fox’s rules analyst and will appear on the show as needed.

Amazon Prime will also provide alternative broadcasting. While Hannah Storm and Andrea Creamer call the game, “Scouts Feed” features Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor.

Golds vs Cardinals TV channel

(ET starts at 8:15 p.m.)

TV frequency : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live: Application NFL | fuboTV

The Golds-Cardinals game is exclusively available on the NFL Network. Indianapolis and Phoenix TV’s subsidiaries will broadcast locally for local people, but the rest of the country will need an NFL network to watch the competition.

Joe Davis and Kurt Warner, who formed the Browns-Riders team on Monday, will serve as announcer and play-by-play analyst on Clash of Christmas Night. Melissa Stark and Peter Schrocker will be side by side in this match.

If you have a cable subscription you can stream the Arizona-indie game using the NFL app. If you do not, you can stream the game using fuboTV which comes with a seven day free trial.

SAINTS QB DEPTH BOARD: Ian Book should start against dolphins

The NFL marks 2021 Christmas