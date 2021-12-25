Tennis. Serbian press reports that Novak Djokovic has dropped out of the ATP Cup in Australia.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Who refuses to say whether he has been vaccinated against Covid 19 And maintains suspicion He participated in the Australian OpenThe ATP Cup (January 1-9) will not be played in Sydney, the Serbian newspaper reported on Saturday, December 25. Flash , Quoting his entourage.

Novak will not go to the 99% ATP Cup. He trains here (in Belgrade), but he decided to skip this match , Explained a Near the source Djokovic in the online edition Flash.

Announcement for the Australian Open by the end of this year

According to the newspaper, Djokovic, 34, is currently in Belgrade, where he looks after his foundation, trains and spends time with his family.

The ATP Cup is a nationwide event organized by the ATP, marking the start of a new season for the men’s round.

Djokovic still casts doubt on his participation in the Australian Open (January 17-30), which is a nine-time Grand Slam match he has won, including the last three editions, and he may try to win 21e Main title post.

To be allowed to return to Australia and participate in the tournament, players, their entourage and their management members must be vaccinated.

Read more. Tennis. France will not participate in the ATP Cup