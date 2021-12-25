Matthew McConaughey finds himself playing well in ‘Toys in Scene 3’

Nicole Kidman started smoking to play Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”.

The 54-year-old actress plays the American star who died in 1989 at the age of 77 in this new biography, and Nicole reveals that she smoked to perfect her deep voice.

He explained to DuJour magazine that his character needed to have a serious smoker’s voice, which prompted him to smoke.

In addition, Nicole recently admitted that she has not been seen going on Broadway boards.

The Oscar-winning actress may be very popular in Hollywood, but she has not yet seen her transition to Broadway.

When asked about that possibility, she responded to Sirius XM’s microphone, “I think my voice was not strong enough. It’s not powerful enough. I mean, Broadway … I’m conscious.” However, the “Moulin Rouge” actress is a big fan of concerts. “I love watching Broadway concerts,” he continued. “I love going on Broadway. I can not wait to see Hugh Jackman.” The Music Man “, let’s go! But I’m not good enough to sing on Broadway, I’m not confident enough.”

In the past, Nicole Kidman has starred in big screen music: Boss Luhrmann’s 2001 film “Moulin Rouge”, in which she played Ivan McGregor. The film was nominated for eight Oscars and Nicole was nominated for “Best Actress”.