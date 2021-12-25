Home Technology Check out Thundertruck’s concept of electric off-road vehicle with bat wings built into solar panels – Siamphone.com

Check out Thundertruck’s concept of electric off-road vehicle with bat wings built into solar panels – Siamphone.com

Dec 25, 2021 0 Comments
Check out Thundertruck's concept of electric off-road vehicle with bat wings built into solar panels - Siamphone.com

Wolfgang LA, a creative agency business reveals an interesting concept of off-road vehicle called Thunderdruck which is an electric car with a future design and commitment to better performance both on and off the road. Flexible full function, advanced, 180 kWh battery capacity, can run 400 miles, but the interesting thing is that the car has a sun visor. But the e-solar panel also has a ‘bad wing’ design so that the car’s battery can be charged while still stationary.

Thundertruck Pollution-free car. It has a maximum horsepower of up to 800 horsepower and can cover 0-60 miles in just 3.5 seconds. Also, you can safely operate drones with LIDAR scanning technology if you are going to run any area. In addition to the special room, there is also a holographic view of the state in which the drone is located.

Thundertruck is still just a concept car. But if it was actually made with a cool design, it would be called WOW in one word. You can feel the smell of the Batmobile from the famous movie BATMAN, the manufacturer has priced the car at around $ 70,000 or about 2,3xx, xxx bot.

See also  Was the same phone with Paytm stolen? Do not be afraid, do it first

You May Also Like

Technological isolation: The United States is blocking the export of space technologies to Russia

iran-missile-map

Airstrikes against Israel, Iranian newspaper reveals accurate map | Technology | Israel | Security News | Malayalam Technology News

Hindustan Hindi News

Vivo D Series is all set to revamp the Vivo Y series in India in Q1 2022 – Find out the reason behind it – Technology News Hindi

Sforum - Trang thông tin công nghệ mới nhất

Lyon Quan Mobile: Top 3 Mid Generals Need to Move Spam to Become Zion General

Review Intel Core i7-1165G7, fitted with the ultraportable ASUS ZenBook Duo

Review Intel Core i7-1165G7, fitted with the ultraportable ASUS ZenBook Duo

Samsung suspends update for Android 12

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *