Blorore, Outside Africa – Media paragraph

Vincent Pollore announced this week that it was withdrawing from its operations in ports and railroads in Africa, while at the same time saying it wants to continue its growth in the media and communications.

What does the Pollore Logistics announcement and the Christmas festivities have to do with the exclusive negotiation agreement to leave 42 ports and three railroads in Africa? Nothing, you will tell me, in both cases, Vincent Pollore is behind these decisions.

According to Parisian, Aired on C8 at the Church of Saint-Georges de Trappes, was decided after Yvelines’ leader complained that CNews only had representation of the city associated with insecurity and Islamism. We know that Breton is a Catholic who is very much associated with the millionaire church, he does not support blasphemy, willingly arranges interviews with the masses or Catholics and approves the airing of the anti-abortion film on C8 this summer. In addition, she is a generous patron, especially to the Don Bosco house and the little sisters of the poor.

The only problem with this holography is his support for Eric Zemor and the conditions for his presence in Africa. When Pope Francis called on Christians to welcome refugees in Europe, Vincent Pollore was backed by a candidate who spoke out against immigration and sought to incite racial hatred after his comments about unsupported immigrant minors.

On the African continent, the Pollore Group, which makes a solid profit and employs 28,000 people, has been called into question for its working conditions, especially in the palm grove of Sokapolm in Cameroon, where it employs minors. Further investigation de France 2. Finally, in February, he was accused of corruption by its subsidiary Hawass, who pleaded guilty to acquiring the ports of Bolore Lom and Conakry.

An exclusive agreement has been signed with the Swiss MSC, which owns not only the ports but also the 550 vessels, to allow Polor to exit African ports and by train. Vincent Pollore thus learns from his intermediate-legal problems. However, it will not leave the whole of Africa as it is in practice on Canal +, controlling Havas and holding a stake in MultiChoice, a South African television bouquet.

Sales of Florida Logistics will be a significant thing for him, as he expects sales of 5.7 billion euros when he expects more than half. After Lagardère was fully acquired, it was a way for the businessman to hand over his group’s definitions to his children in March. After that date, like a good father, you could not imagine him far from his church.