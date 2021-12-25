Home Top News ATP> Natal in Australia, stench …

Dec 25, 2021 0 Comments
Rafael Nadal’s participation in the Australian Open is more doubtful than ever.

Major Khan announced a positive test for Covid 19 at noon on Monday On his return from an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Spain.

His schedule may turn upside down. As a reminder, Rafa has registered for the ATP 250 in Adelaide starting January 3rd. This match should be used as a preparation before the Australian Open (January 17 to 30).

But as a result of this bad news, Nadal talked about possible uprisings.

Yes I have to have full flexibility in my schedule and analyze my options according to my progress. I catch you ILet me know any decision regarding my future matches!After the match against Denis Shapovalov on Saturday, Rafa said he was in a state of uncertainty before the positive test.

I can not guarantee 100% participation in the Australian Open because I have to go home and see how the body reacts after these days., He muttered.

Suffice it to say that it would not be really surprising to see Rafael Nadal drop out of this year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Sadly.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

