ATP> Natal in Australia, stench ...

Rafael Nadal’s participation in the Australian Open is more doubtful than ever.

Major Khan announced a positive test for Covid 19 at noon on Monday On his return from an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Spain.

His schedule may turn upside down. As a reminder, Rafa has registered for the ATP 250 in Adelaide starting January 3rd. This match should be used as a preparation before the Australian Open (January 17 to 30).

But as a result of this bad news, Nadal talked about possible uprisings.

⁇Yes I have to have full flexibility in my schedule and analyze my options according to my progress. I catch you ILet me know any decision regarding my future matches!⁇After the match against Denis Shapovalov on Saturday, Rafa said he was in a state of uncertainty before the positive test.

⁇I can not guarantee 100% participation in the Australian Open because I have to go home and see how the body reacts after these days.⁇, He muttered.

Suffice it to say that it would not be really surprising to see Rafael Nadal drop out of this year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Sadly.