Vivo D Series is all set to revamp the Vivo Y series in India in Q1 2022 – Find out the reason behind it – Technology News Hindi

Smartphone maker Vivo has introduced the Vivo D-Series smartphones in China. The Vivo T series so far includes two devices, the Vivo T1 and the Vivo T1X. As of now, the Vivo T-Series is exclusively for China, but that is set to change soon as it is known from 91 mobiles sources that the Vivo T-Series will be brought to India. The Vivo T Series will replace Vivo’s current Vivo Y series smartphones in the country.

Vivo will launch its first Vivo D-Series smartphone in India in the first quarter of 2022. However, there is no definite information on whether this brand will launch Vivo T1 and Vivo T1X in India or bring any new device. Apart from this, the brand has the opportunity to replace its existing Vivo Y series with the new Vivo T series in the country. Looking at the current devices in the line-up, the company is expected to launch the 5G handset in the mid-range under the Vivo D-Series.

Recall, Vivo introduced the T1 with the T1x model on October 20, 2021. The Vivo T1 5G features a 6.67-inch LCD screen and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The phone comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM. For storage, you get 128GB and 256GB options. For photography, it has a three-camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 64MP main sensor supported by a 2MP macro lens. The cameras are housed in a rectangular block located in the upper left corner of the rear panel. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery to guarantee long battery life.