Variety 500: The employers of Aespa and BTS’s manufacturing companies were selected

SEOUL, Dec. 22 – Lee Soo-man, general producer of SM Entertainment, manages a female group called Espa, which has topped the list of 500 world leaders for the fifth year in a row, according to Variety Higher, an American magazine. )

In the full list for the fifth edition, Bang Si-hyuk, the boss of K-pop superstar group Bangtan Boys (BTS) promotion agency Hybe, has been featured for the second year in a row. Palm D’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Pang Jun-ho, the director of the film “Parasite”, has made his name on the list for the third year in a row.

Separately, Lee Mi-kyung, vice president of the CJ Group, was mentioned for the second year in a row with his English name Mickey Lee. The magazine noted that he was involved in the production of the film “K-Pop: Lost in America”.

Steven Yoon, the lead actor of “Minari”, was the first to make his name on the list. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2021, the first time an actor of Asian descent has done so.

Launched in 2017, the Variety 500 is a list of the world’s most influential entertainment and media executives and creators. This year’s edition also honors YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Google CEO Sudar Pichai and Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek.

