New Record of Event Rate: We take Kovit-19 Indicators in Var on New Year’s Day

The 5th wave continues to spread around the world. According to data released on Thursday, December 23, the incidence rate – the number of positive cases per 100,000 citizens, continues to rise, and now stands at 906, according to the Public Health France. There was 879 this Wednesday evening across the department. Covit-19 has not been heard of since the onset of the epidemic. This is higher than the national average calculated by France for Public Health 565 on Thursday. “The virus cycle has been experiencing rapid acceleration for several weeks”, The Paca Regional Health Agency commented in its last press release. The regional event rate continues to rise alarmingly.

Var is one of the 8 sectors most affected by the 5th wave of Covit-19, especially Drôme, Paris, Ardèche and Alpes-Maritimes. An increasingly tense situation in hospitals The tense situation persists even in hospitals where patients are coming in waves.

According to the latest data from the Public Health Service of France, the intensive care units of Var have experienced 3 new additions in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients undergoing intensive care in the department to 54. "Of the hospitalized patients, 80% were not vaccinated", Trusts Michèle Guez from ARS. Who follows: "The remaining 20% ​​do not have a complete vaccination schedule or their booster dose. This again proves how effective the vaccine is in protecting us from severe forms of Covit-19." Hospitals in high tension, 43 people were admitted to the regular hospital, 7 more than the previous day.