Home Top News London announces new aid against Omicron

London announces new aid against Omicron

Dec 24, 2021 0 Comments
London announces new aid against Omicron

Faced with the Omicron variant and the 5th wave in the UK, the government announces a series of measures to keep the economy and the country afloat.

London on Tuesday, December 21, announced புதிய 1 billion in new aid to help underperforming companies in a number of sectors. Meteorite distribution of the Omigron variant, Between health restrictions, staff shortages and the flight of frightened customers.

With the rise of Covid 19 cases linked to the Omigran variant, “People are very careful […], Which is usually felt in the hotel-catering, leisure and culture sectors during the busiest time of the year, ”explained Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement from the Treasury.

“Adequate” activities

In the UK, leisure and hotel and catering businesses can benefit from compensation of up to 6,000 per place, among other measures, if there is a 40% to 60% loss in revenue compared to regular December. These measures were widely criticized by many unions and professional organizations as inadequate.

Travel agents, tour operators and travel management companies will be asked exactly why they are not eligible for the same treatment as other companies affected at the moment, “said ABTA, which represents travel companies. The pounds are dedicated to funding for affected clubs and stadiums.

One of the most affected countries in Europe

But it is a pity for British leaders to see hospital services drowned out by the Omigron wave, still weakened by sick staff. Twelve people have died so far from the disorder and 104 have been hospitalized in the UK, according to officials, making it one of the most epidemic countries in Europe with more than 147,000 deaths already.

See also  Cheltenham - 10-1 Shot Cool Crore Wins Paddy Power Gold Cup on Second Day by The Sun

You May Also Like

"The Voice of America", Big Band Concert (performed by Willis Conover in English, 1963)

“The Voice of America”, Big Band Concert (performed by Willis Conover in English, 1963)

5 exhibitions from London to Paris are set to launch in 2022

5 exhibitions from London to Paris are set to launch in 2022

Australia reopens its borders, which have been closed for nearly 600 days

Australia reopens its borders, which have been closed for nearly 600 days

Microplastics from Africa and North America found in Pic du Midi's "clean air"

Microplastics from Africa and North America found in Pic du Midi’s “clean air”

Mobile Broadband Across London Underground

Mobile Broadband Across London Underground

"West Side Story" - The New America?

“West Side Story” – The New America?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *