London announces new aid against Omicron

Faced with the Omicron variant and the 5th wave in the UK, the government announces a series of measures to keep the economy and the country afloat.

London on Tuesday, December 21, announced புதிய 1 billion in new aid to help underperforming companies in a number of sectors. Meteorite distribution of the Omigron variant, Between health restrictions, staff shortages and the flight of frightened customers.

We offer new support worth b 1bn: புதியNew subsidies for the hospitality and leisure sectors – up to £ 6,000 per business complex. Adding £ 30m to the Cultural Recovery Fund to support the culture. We are re-introducing our Legal Sick Wage Discount Scheme.https://t.co/3SEFHcrCSv pic.twitter.com/eUSSmrwBoR – Rishi Sunak (@Rishi Sunak) December 21, 2021

With the rise of Covid 19 cases linked to the Omigran variant, “People are very careful […], Which is usually felt in the hotel-catering, leisure and culture sectors during the busiest time of the year, ”explained Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement from the Treasury.

“Adequate” activities

In the UK, leisure and hotel and catering businesses can benefit from compensation of up to 6,000 per place, among other measures, if there is a 40% to 60% loss in revenue compared to regular December. These measures were widely criticized by many unions and professional organizations as inadequate.

Travel agents, tour operators and travel management companies will be asked exactly why they are not eligible for the same treatment as other companies affected at the moment, “said ABTA, which represents travel companies. The pounds are dedicated to funding for affected clubs and stadiums.

One of the most affected countries in Europe

But it is a pity for British leaders to see hospital services drowned out by the Omigron wave, still weakened by sick staff. Twelve people have died so far from the disorder and 104 have been hospitalized in the UK, according to officials, making it one of the most epidemic countries in Europe with more than 147,000 deaths already.