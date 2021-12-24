Home Entertainment Govit-19: New York is offering $ 100 to residents who receive a booster dose

Dec 24, 2021 0 Comments
This is not the first time New York has paid for the fight against Covid 19, and the city has done the same for the first dose.

In the United States, as the number of Covid 19 cases increases, authorities are doubling their awareness and calling on Americans to be vaccinated and tested. So far, only one in six Americans has received the vaccine booster. In New York City, the city is offering $ 100 to encourage people, which is only valid until December 31st.

