France – A booster dose three months after full vaccination – for all 12-17 year olds

In response to the spread of the Omicron variant, the French High Commission for Health announced today that booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine may be given three months after vaccination.

Administration of the booster dose of the vaccine after the expiration of three months is also applicable to the age group of 12-17 years.

Vaccination of children has begun – cases are on the rise

Health Minister Oliver Warren announced on Wednesday that vaccination for children between the ages of 5 and 11 was officially opened. “We are opening the official vaccine for this age group,” the minister told BFMTV, making it clear that appointments for those aged 5-11 would open “in the morning”.

At the same time, the French minister warned that as France faces a fifth wave of epidemics, the number of daily Covit-19 cases in the country could reach the current 70,000 to 100,000. He added that the Omicron variant would dominate France until the beginning of January.

The French minister said no new restrictions had been considered at the time, however nothing could be ruled out, and French officials hoped the increase in the number of vaccinated people would allow the epidemic to be contained.

Return to teleworking

For her part, Labor Minister Elizabeth Bourne called on companies to “expedite” the transition to their teleworking, urging them to “increase” after the Christmas holidays and prepare employees “from now on” with the goal. Work 3 to 4 days away from home. A week.

“It is clear that this situation needs to be accelerated and teleworking strengthened, with jobs that allow at least three days a week, or four days if possible,” Bourne told Europe 1 radio station.