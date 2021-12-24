Home Technology Airstrikes against Israel, Iranian newspaper reveals accurate map | Technology | Israel | Security News | Malayalam Technology News

Dec 24, 2021 0 Comments
iran-missile-map

The Israeli-US-Iran conflict continues. While Israel and the United States have said they plan to attack Iran, Iran has said it will retaliate strongly. In this case, Iran is reportedly planning to retaliate against Israeli forces in the event of an attack.

Iran’s leading newspaper, the Tehran Times, has published an accurate map of Israeli attack sites, entitled “A Misconduct”. The newspaper published a map of the missile attack. But this map shows Lebanon and the Palestinian cities on the West Bank.

The map, published on the front page of the Tehran Times, raises many doubts. The mapping also shows that Iran can attack Israel from anywhere. The newspaper also warns that Iran’s security capabilities do not need to be reminded of the illegal regime in Israel.

The article concludes with a 2013 quote from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that Iran would “destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa” if Israel mistakenly launches a military strike.

Concerns have now been raised as to whether Vienna talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which was abandoned in 2015, will succeed. The United States has said it is prepared to return to Plan B if details of diplomatic relations with Iran fail.

The map shows Ramallah and Hebron on Iran’s list of revenge targets for Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic. The map also shows that missiles can be aimed at empty areas in the Negro desert. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The Gaza Strip is missing from the map of attack targets. But all the borders of the coastal area are under attack.

Meanwhile, Israel, an ally of the United States, has repeatedly announced that it is preparing for a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite militia backed by Tehran, has said it will attack Israel if Israel attacks Iran.

