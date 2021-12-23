Review Intel Core i7-1165G7, fitted with the ultraportable ASUS ZenBook Duo

My favorite type of laptop is the Ultraportable, abbreviated Ultrabook. Yes, I’m more interested in testing them than laptops Sports, Because devices like this always reach a better balance. That means bigger battery, smaller design and much better performance. Ultrabooks can be a very interesting category, in which both manufacturers of components and laptops compete in high-capacity products.

I had the opportunity to test the Ultrabook very “attractive” in terms of shape and size, especially in terms of the platform on which it runs. Yes, it’s Intel Evo, the manufacturer’s 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, the Tiger Lake mobile CPU that provides the Ultrabook’s core, “brain” and the performance it achieves.

When you hear “Ultrabook”, you immediately think of productivity as a work tool that will help you in everyday life and office. That means you need portability first. Here ASUS It did a good job with the small size chassis, while being very lightweight, you will not feel it when you throw it in your bag and can even handle it with one hand.

Strength and endurance

So, let’s get back to the purpose and time of the visit. The ASUS ZenBook Duo comes with a 14-inch display, but the secondary screen, also known as the ScreenPad Plus, greatly aids multitasking with integrated applications that are easily accessible using the touch function, which is multitasking “on the go” but also requires a custom battery. The device’s Intel Evo certification guarantees a minimum of 9 hours of battery life and 4 hours of autonomy if charged for only 30 minutes. That’s why I like this Ultrabook so much.

ASUS has partnered with Intel to implement this, and one of the main goals set by the US company for itself is to return from the wait of less than a second. What will happen. To get an idea of ​​how fast this process is, I have been a MacBook Air or Pro user for a long time, and this little ASUS starts even faster.

Intel Core i7-1165G7

The variant that recently helped me with my day-to-day tasks came with the i7-1165G7 under the hood, a processor with a nominal frequency of 2.8 GHz, which goes up to 4.7 GHz with the help of Turbo Boost when the processor performs multiple tasks. At the same time.

Another important thing I noticed is that it is very difficult to overdrive the laptop, i.e. the moment the fan starts to come on automatically. Personally, I’m reached this point while running synthetic tests on the PC Mark 10, which are more precisely designed for use in office situations. That is, it became the benchmark for many scenes in everyday life, such as video conferencing or the cold or hot start of some applications. As expected, the laptop handled it properly.

Gaming & Productivity

In fact, the power of the processor impressed me so much that I tried to play it on my laptop. Of course, the performance of a gaming laptop is never comparable, it also has a dedicated video card, but on some important topics like CS: GO or similar Tota2, The small notebook was nice, and the temperature was not low but not too high. The cooler provided did its job, and the gaming experience was really decent. Of course, do not expect to be able to play For Cry6 By ray-tracing, but it is beyond the scope of this device anyway.

Performance is just right in this regard due to the Intel Iris Xe graphics which got almost 3 times better results even in editing compared to the laptops that appeared two years ago. That is, we are not talking about the “generation gap” that explains the differences, but it shows that technology is advancing very quickly. Obviously, since it is a ZenBook Duo, this 14-inch laptop can be compared to the desktop experience without any problems. Are we talking about a laptop that content creators can use? Especially in terms of two shots, of course, yes.

Link

Another thing that impressed me about this Ultrabook is that it has all the ports you want. We start with two Thunderbolts 4, which allow you to combine outdoor displays, for the moments when you want to work from the most stable point, i.e. even from the office or home, the system is already arranged according to your preferences. .

To connect the ZenBook Duo to the TV, you’ll find a port on one side of the chassis and a port HDMI. Apart from this we also enjoy WiFi 6 connectivity, the current new standard and another brand of Intel Evo operating system.

Finally, I want to talk a little bit about the battery because it is one of the most important features of the Ultrabook. Under normal circumstances (for me) in use, i.e. streaming multimedia content, text editing, Google Docs and daily tasks and “requirements”, I was able to get out of the process for almost 10 hours. In the most “severe” conditions, the autonomous will go down somewhere in 7-8 hours, but this is not necessary, but the processor manages to keep the flag high without exploding into the proverbial energy pantry.