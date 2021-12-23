Mobile Broadband Across London Underground

Three and EE were the first to sign an agreement allowing their customers to benefit from 4G mobile coverage across the London Underground.

Earlier this year, Transport to London (TfL) gave BAI Communications a twenty-year offer to build an underground telecommunications network and for operators to extend their mobile coverage to the entire London Underground Network. So you can make unlimited, underground calls.

Work is underway to make them fully integrated by the end of 2022 at some of the capital’s busiest venues, including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Bank, Euston and Camden Town. After this first step, all stations and tunnels must be equipped with high quality and seamless mobile coverage by the end of the Metro Network 2024.

You can read the news on LePetitJournal.com, reply to your emails and look for tips in the application, anywhere on your trip in Tube. Frogs in London , Stay connected with friends via social networks, broadcast live videos and of course make calls.

The question is: will every train become a huge telephone booth?