MLB Summary: Aaron Boone believes Anthony Wolf | A tough year in Toronto

Aaron Boone has full confidence in Anthony Wolf

He says his team is very excited to see him play.

Aaron Boone says he’s seen Anthony Wolf, the best SS prospect at two events this season. Called him the “special guy”. Adds: “He can really play, obviously about someone we’re so excited about.” # Yankees – Brendan Kuty (reBrendanKutyNJ) December 22, 2021

The Yankees manager also announced the hiring of a new coach for the team.

Tough year

Toronto athletes reflect on various events marking the 2021 Sports Year in Queen City.

The Mets have the biggest budget for 2022

Will it work?

Steve Cohen is like their ex-rejected person, then goes and says “Oh? Well look at this! “ Former Steven Mats is just happening pic.twitter.com/R4oH8xtXix – Ben Verlander (enBenVerlander) December 22, 2021

They can also trust a manager who knows his job.

Btw, Buck Schwolder was the first to notice the Astros cheating in a baseball game in 2017, and did so on the first night they did. pic.twitter.com/uWXNcRvBDr – Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 22, 2021

13 hits from the 3000s

Miguel Cabrera is about to take a big step this season – as soon as it happens.

Hunter Benz reflects on the life of his teammate

Tim Lynsek could be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year.