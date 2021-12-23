LAH: Laval does not have all-star games

Laval Rocket announced on Wednesday that the 2022 American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Classic, scheduled for February 6 and 7 at Placebell, will not take place.

The event is the latest in a long list of games and tournaments that have been postponed or canceled due to Kovit-19. For hockey fans in the Laval area, this is the result of an epidemic, another missed event.

“The postponement of the All-Star Classic ‘s second year is disappointing, but unfortunately unavoidable. CH Margaret Belonger, head of sports and entertainment at CH, said in a statement.

“With just six weeks to go, the current challenges to health and safety, international travel and conferences, and the league and rocket organization’s hope to postpone the event in the best interests of all. We look forward to bringing Star Classic to the forefront, ”said AHL President and CEO Scott Hawson.

In early 2021, the AHL resumed its operations in January, similar to the National Hockey League. Due to the Covit-19, the circuit has created all the Canadian area to play despite the border being closed. Delays in the stand and lack of spectators led to the cancellation of the classic.

The team led by Joel Bouchard had an incredible season and ended up being one of the top three clubs in the general category, having seen the multi-colored carriers of the Rocket take part. However, at the end of the campaign, Goldman Kaden Primeu and defenseman Otto Leskinen were selected to the All-Star team for the Canadian division.

As a result, Quebec fans will have to wait again to attend the event, including the circuit’s all-star game and skill competition. The last American League All-Star Classic was held on February 26-27, 2020 at the Toyota Stadium in Ontario, California.

Also, Rocket Classic ticket holders will be informed soon about the compensation system.