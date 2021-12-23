Ghana: Ram Charan to supply units to Masri to convert waste into energy

The new contract from Chennai-based Ram Charan, based in southeastern India, covers the production and distribution of solid waste recovery units in Ghana. The order was issued by Masri, a company based in Accra, the capital of Ghana. The company, which already operates in the renewable energy sector, wants to diversify its supply resources in this West African country.

Ram Saran’s “NDT One” technology, manufactured at its facilities in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and India, will be available in Ghana from November 2022 and then nationwide until 2024.

300 MW of electricity is generated

Founded in 1965, Ram Charan started as a distributor of chemicals. It has been diversified since 2016, landing on R&D managing the final chemicals of life. According to Ram Charan director Kaushik Balicha, the “NDT One” technology developed by the Indian company will, unlike conventional technologies, have the potential to convert undivided solid waste into electricity with zero impact on the environment. A technological breakthrough that convinced the US offensive investment fund to invest $ 14.41 billion this month to acquire a 46% stake in the Indian company.

Masri’s goal is to generate 300 megawatts of electricity from solid waste in Ghana by 2024. The project will require a $ 2.2 billion global investment. In addition to power generation, future installations will help reduce pollution of soil and waterways by solid waste. This phenomenon is on the rise in Ghana. According to Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), 12,710 tons of solid waste are generated daily by several cities across the country that manage garbage.

In Ghana, the government relies on energy recovery from waste to provide a sustainable solution to the pollution problem. Many projects of this type are currently being developed in the country due to partnership. In Tawa, Greater Agra, the Jospang Group, a partner of the Ghanaian government for many years, is financing the construction of a new factory. The US company McDavid Green Solutions (MDGS) is implementing the project, which will transfer several megawatts of electricity to the national grid and improve population distribution.

Ines Magoum